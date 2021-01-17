Are Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Still Together? 1/17/21

Are Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, still together? As of right now, no, the couple is not currently together.

During a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Williams revealed the current status of her relationship. “We are single. We are exactly that, single. But we’re very cordial,” Williams said, according to Bravo. At the time, Williams also revealed that the two are not living together.

However, even though the two aren’t currently together, Williams did explain that they have a good relationship when it comes to co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley. During the Watch What Happens Live episode, Williams described their co-parenting relationship as “great.”

Porsha Williams Admitted That She ‘Moved Too Fast’ With Dennis McKinley

According to People, during the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams revealed that she thinks that she “moved too fast” with her ex-fiancé, McKinley. “I think the majority of my relationship with Dennis, I have been unapologetic about moving too fast because I’m a hopeless romantic and I loved him,” Williams said during the reunion.

Williams continued, “We wanted the same things. But at the same time, in real time, you have to give a person a chance to let go of what they had going on for you all to really move forward in a real relationship. And so, I do wish we had taken a little bit more time.”

Williams and McKinley got engaged in September 2018, just after a year of dating. Their relationship was chronicled on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the two were even granted a spinoff called Porsha’s Having a Baby. However, the two hit a rough patch during Season 12, after Williams discovered that McKinley had not been faithful to her.

Porsha Williams’ Fellow ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Co-stars Want Their Relationship to Work Out

During a December 2020 interview with Us Weekly, both of Williams’ Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, revealed that they are hoping their relationship will end up working out. “That’s their real lives,” Burruss explained to Us Weekly at the time. “It’s like we’re watching it on TV [as] if it’s a soap opera or something [but it’s] their real life. So, of course, I’m hoping that it works out for the best for them, you know? I mean, they have this beautiful little girl … It would really be great if they could figure it out and make it work.”

Bailey agreed with Burruss, saying, “My husband [Mike Hill] and Dennis, they’ve gotten really close. Porsha and I, you know, we always come together. … We’re in a great place. Mike and Dennis are good friends. … I’ve just never seen her look happier. It just seems to work until it doesn’t work.”

Bailey continued, “They were supposed to get married around the same time we did, so hopefully they’re next. I would love to see a couple of other little PJs running around.”

READ NEXT: Shannon Beador Claims Fellow RHOC Costar Lied to Get on Show