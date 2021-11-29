Porsha Williams Disses ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Bravo star Porsha Williams joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during its fourth season and exited the series following season 13. She currently stars on her own Bravo show, titled “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

William appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” which aired on November 28, 2021. During the episode, she shared her thoughts about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Porsha Williams Spoke About ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During the November 2021 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Porsha Williams, her sister, Lauren, and her cousin, Londie, played a game called “Porsha’s Family Matt-Her or Her.” While playing the game, Cohen asked “which ‘Housewives’ franchise would be Porsha’s last choice to be on?” Lauren guessed “Potomac” while Londie answered “New York.” Williams then asserted that she did not have an interest in starring in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She suggested she did not appreciate how the show’s cast members handle themselves during arguments.

“If somebody throws a drink on me, I might revert back to the old me,” explained Williams.

While the mother-of-one did not specify which “RHOBH” cast member she was referring to, Brandi Glanville threw a glass of wine at Eileen Davidson while at a dinner during the show’s fifth season.

Porsha Williams Shared Whether She Enjoys Being a Reality Television Personality

During Williams’ “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, she spoke highly of “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant. She explained that she appreciates how Bryant does not seem to be affected by issues she has with her castmates.

“The thing about Gizelle to me that inspires me is how she doesn’t give a s*** like she has — and it’s not because she doesn’t care like flippant, it’s because she knows what the truth is for her, so once she reconciled with the truth for her, she just doesn’t give a d*** and I like that,” said Williams.

Williams and Bryant appeared on an Instagram live stream together in November 2021. The Bravo stars discussed Williams’ book “The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose,” which will be released on November 30, 2021. During the live stream, Williams shared how becoming a reality television personality has improved her life. She explained she enjoyed being on “RHOA” “because it gave [her] this platform.”

“Being on these shows you actually deal with your s*** quicker and you deal with it in kind of a more authentic way I would say because a lot of times, we like to sweep stuff under the rug. We don’t deal with a lot,” said the 40-year-old.

The author also noted that watching “RHOA” episodes allowed her to get an insight about herself.

“Most people if you are being a certain way you don’t get to see how that looks. We get to see it. We acting the fool, we do something that may not be quite right, we might think it’s cool right then but you can not deny once you’re sitting there watching your a** on TV and you’re like I look crazy,” explained the Bravo personality.

