Porsha Williams Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Over the past few years, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has established herself as a fan favorite. During her time on the show, Williams has let viewers into her home and inside her lavish lifestyle. Williams is also a mother to her two-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Williams has a net worth of at or around $400,000. So, where does all of her money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Porsha Williams’ net worth:

1. Williams Earns Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Of course, Williams earns some of her money by appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The star first appeared on the show during season five and has stayed ever since. According to a May 2019 report from Radar Online, Williams made an estimated $1.3 million during season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

And, it seems like Williams has no plans to slow down anytime soon. During a December 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Williams likened the camera crew to her family. ” Like, me in particular, I’ve actually become family with the cameras,” Williams explained at the time. “Like, they used to make me nervous, I used to say all kinds of crazy stuff, because the cameras were there. But now? I welcome it. It is what it is. That’s what I’m here for is to show you Porsha and let you be in my life, so it is what it is.”

2. Williams Is a Host on ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’

In addition to appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Williams is also a host on a new spinoff show on Bravo called “Bravo’s Chat Room.” Williams co-hosts the show with other Bravo stars, Hannah Berner, who appears on “Summer House,” and Gizelle Bryant, who appears on “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” The show airs Sunday and Monday nights and recaps recent pop culture news. It is unclear what Williams’ salary is for hosting “Bravo’s Chat Room,” but she most likely makes a pretty penny!

“I am so excited to be joining this fantastic group of ladies for Bravo’s Chat Room,” Williams told People in September 2020. “It’s a new virtual adventure we’re all jumping into and can’t wait for the Bravo fans to see. There are so many things happening out here in the world that it’s really important we all come together and speak from our own point of views. Plus, you know I love to give my two cents!”

3. Williams Is an Entrepreneur

When Williams isn’t appearing on Bravo, she is working on growing her two businesses: Pampered by Porsha, and Go Naked Hair. According to the star’s website, Pampered by Porsha is “an affordable yet luxurious sheet line,” and Go Naked Hair is “a hair extension and wig company that is handpicked by Porsha herself and provides luxurious options for all women.”

On her Instagram page, Williams often shares more about her products. On April 19, Williams posed alongside a package of her sheet sets, revealing to her fans which color was her favorite. “Our brown sheets are one of my favorite 🔥 This color is so rich and luxurious (without the big price tag)!” Williams wrote in the caption.

4. Williams Is Writing a Book

In July 2020, Williams announced that she will be releasing her first book in 2021, titled “The Pursuit of Porsha.” According to Williams, the book will be about her childhood, and other private aspects of her life.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse,” Williams told People in a statement at the time. “I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings.”

Williams continued, “I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor. I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

5. Williams Has Appeared on Other Reality TV Shows Before

⁠Williams is no stranger to reality television. After her first few seasons on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Williams appeared on other reality shows, such as “The New Celebrity Apprentice” and “The Apprentice.”

“You know when I first walked in on the set for Celebrity Apprentice, it was so intimidating,” Williams admitted about her time on the show during a 2017 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I mean you have all of these celebrities who I’ve always admired [like] Boy George, Laila Ali; just everybody. And you’re wondering whose team you’re going to be on, how you’re gonna stack up with the competition.”

However, Williams explained that she turned to her parents for inspiration while competing. “I had to just dig down deep,” Williams said. “Both of my parents were entrepreneurs and I just had to dig into some things that were in me that I didn’t know were there to make it through.”

