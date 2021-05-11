Is Porsha Williams Pregnant? ‘RHOA’ Fans Say Yes

Is Porsha Williams pregnant?

Rumors that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is expecting a baby are at a fever pitch after she confirmed that she’s engaged.

It all started on Mother’s Day when Porsha shared some Instagram photos with her ex, Dennis McKinley, and with Simon Guobadia — the ex of Falynn Guobadia, who has appeared as a friend of other “Housewives” stars. Fans were quick to notice that Porsha looked a bit cozy with Simon, and many couldn’t help but point out that Porsha was wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Interestingly, fans also noticed that Porsha was wearing a very flowy dress, which is somewhat unlike her. The combination of the new diamond ring and the loose-fitting dress caused many to wonder if Porsha, 39, is expecting another baby.

“She’s gotta be pregnant. She looked it on her Mother’s Day post,” one Reddit user commented on a thread.

“Pregnancy glow?” echoed another, when someone said that Porsha looked “amazing.”

Another Reddit user pointed out that Porsha appeared to have a baby bump in a recent Instagram video.

Fans also filled up the comments section on Porsha’s Mother’s Day post with questions about whether or not she’s pregnant.

“You preggo again?” one Instagram user asked.

“P! You preggers?? What’s with this kimono totally not ur style!!” added another.

Porsha has not commented on the pregnancy rumors. She has one daughter, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, with her ex Dennis.

Here’s what you need to know:

Porsha Confirmed Her Romance With Simon on Instagram

As the “Real Housewives” rumor mill has been churning over the past 48 hours, Porsha decided to post the truth about her new relationship for all to see.

“Our relationship began a month ago – yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” Porsha captioned an Instagram post.

Porsha went on to clarify that she and Simon’s ex-wife Falynn are not friends — and that her husband-to-be’s divorce from her has been finalized.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives,” she wrote.

Simon also posted about his new relationship, and even shared a close-up photo of the ring that he proposed to Porsha with.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves,” he captioned his Instagram post.

“We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated,” Simon added.

Porsha Suffered a Miscarriage 6 Years Before Getting Pregnant With Her Daughter

Porsha has not confirmed nor denied whether or not she’s expecting a baby with Simon. When she found out that she was pregnant back in 2018, she opened up to People magazine about the experience.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear. I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before,” she told the outlet at the time.

Everything went well, however, and Porsha and Dennis welcomed their daughter in March 2019.

“What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ,” the couple told People in a joint statement. “We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey,” they added.

Now that Porsha has found love with Simon, she made sure to let her fans know that both her ex and her current fiance are dedicated to raising Pilar as one big happy family.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!” Porsha wrote on Instagram.

