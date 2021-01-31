Did Porsha Williams Confirm Threesome with Tanya Sam & a Stripper?

During this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, many viewers are anxiously awaiting the main event: strippergate.

According to blogger Love B. Scott, two women on the cast had a rendezvous with a male stripper during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in Charleston, South Carolina. The two women named were allegedly Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam. Of course, this has yet to be proven as fact and is currently just a rumor, but during a recent interview, Williams didn’t seem to explicitly deny that anything had gone down.

“To me, it was a good time,” Williams said about the event during a November 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was what it was. I don’t really understand why it had to turn so negative. Maybe we’ll kiki about it at the reunion. I’m still ready to have fun!”

If Williams did in fact hook up with another girl while on this trip, it wouldn’t be the first time that her sexual orientation has been brought up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During Season 9 of the show, star Kandi Burruss accused Williams of being attracted to women. “We all know that Porsha gets down with girls,” Burruss said on the show at the time, according to Us Weekly. “I know it. She’s knows it. She knows I know it. We’re in the same boat together!”

Tanya Sam Denied All Allegations

Even though Williams has been vague about her involvement, Sam has attempted to shut all rumors down about that night. In an October 2020 Instagram post, Sam wrote, “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

And, after Sam posted that statement, TMZ reported that she had stopped filming for the rest of the season. The outlet also reported at the time that Sam was considering ditching the reunion as well, but it is unclear if she actually will end up doing so.

Multiple ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast Members Reportedly Hooked up With Each Other

According to Page Six, Williams and Sam were not the only two who were allegedly involved. In October, a source revealed to the publication that throughout the party, multiple members of the cast were hooking up with each other. “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl. They were so drunk,” the source told Page Six.

However, there were only two that were allegedly involved with the stripper. “[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source told Page Six about the two women who were with the stripper, adding that others in the house heard them as well. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

As viewers have seen in previews, it seems like this night will be addressed during the next few episodes, and will cause some major drama between the ladies. Fans can catch The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday night on Bravo at 8/7c.

