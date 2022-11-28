‘Real Housewives’ Star & Husband Criticized for ‘Cringey’ Wedding Attire

Aformer “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star celebrated her wedding with a two-night celebration in Georgia over the weekend.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia got married on Friday, November 25, 2022, in a traditional Nigerian ceremony before exchanging vows on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in an American wedding.

For the first wedding celebration, Williams wore a red gown designed by Lakimmy that was “customary for an Edo bride,” according to People magazine. She also wore a traditional headpiece known as an okuku that featured coral-colored beads. Overall, fans thought that Williams looked beautiful in the gown, which featured large ruffles on the bottom of a fitted bodice.

For the American wedding, Williams wore a Frida ballgown that featured a low-cut, sweetheart top, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a lace overlay complete with beading. Williams wore her hair down in curls with a large crown that featured beading similar to what was on her dress. Meanwhile, Guobadia appeared in a military-style suit.

Photos of the American wedding were shared on Reddit where fans reacted to Williams and Guobadia’s attire.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Criticized Williams and Guobadia’s American Wedding Looks

Shortly after photos of Williams and Guobadia’s wedding looks were shared online, several people took to a Reddit thread to react. While many “Real Housewives” fans thought that Williams looked “beautiful” in her ballgown, others had different opinions.

“They played dress up for their wedding,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“This is so incredibly cringey. Who dresses up in fake military formal wear? It’s giving stolen valor,” someone else added.

“It’s like a costume, they’re so weird,” a third Reddit user said.

“Seriously. She looks like she’s cosplaying as Glenda the good witch and um… wtf is he wearing? Was he in some sort of foreign military branch?” a fourth echoed.

Williams Has Several Outfit Changes for Her ‘Fashion Extravaganza’

Williams and Guobadia’s American wedding took place at a Methodist church in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us,” Williams previously told People magazine.

After exchanging vows, the couple and some 250 guests danced the night away at the St. Regis in Atlanta.

Williams changed her outfit three times following her ceremony. She wore a gown designed by Albina Dyla for her reception and changed into another dress for her bouquet toss before changing once again for the after party.

“I thought, ‘Why not? It’s my last wedding forever,'” she told People magazine.

In a separate article, the outlet quoted Williams as saying that her wedding was going to be a “fashion extravaganza.”

“I just couldn’t turn any dresses down! If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it,” she explained.

READ NEXT: Porsha Williams’ Wedding Dress Leaked During Instagram Live