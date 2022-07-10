Real Housewives Stars Defend Portia Umansky Amid Online Attacks

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans remain fired up over a controversial scene that aired on the “Calamity Jayne” episode of the Bravo reality show — and some are even taking it out on the cast’s kids.

In a controversial scene from the July 6, 2022 episode posted by Queens of Bravo, series stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and their husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley were filmed discussing the fact that Erika Jayne cursed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, at his mom’s 55th birthday party.

Richards laughed about Jayne telling the teen to “go f*** off,” then said, “I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny.” “I think it’s great that she did that!” Umansky cracked of Jayne.

The group then agreed to give Jayne a “pass” because they like seeing this new side of her. Later in the episode, Beauvais confronted Jayne and told her never to talk to her kid like that again. She also revealed that she only recently saw the scene that showed her co-stars laughing about the incident with her son.

The backlash to the scene with Richards and her pals has been fierce and some viewers have vowed to boycott Umansky’s upcoming Netflix real estate reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Other fans have taken things to a new level by targeting the Umanskys’ 14-year-old daughter, Portia.

Several RHOBH Stars Defended Portia Umansky Against Online Hate

The RHOBH drama has caught the attention of stars from other Housewives franchises. In a video posted on her Instagram story on July 9, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney told her fans she is sickened by what is going on.

”It has been brought to my attention that people are harassing the s*** out of Kyle Richards’ kids,” McSweeney told her followers in the video. “There is never anything that makes that okay. And we need to stop normalizing, objectifying Housewives like they’re not people. …There are real-life consequences to bullying and victimizing these women… it makes me f***ing sick. And honestly, it breaks my heart for her. It’s one thing to be harassed yourself by the ‘fans.’ But to have your children harassed is a whole different story.”

McSweeney suggested that anyone who is a superfan of the show and engages in cyberbullying needs to really think about what they are doing. “Is it really worth it?” she asked.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna shared McSweeney’s video on her own Instagram page with the caption, “The kids are off-limits. All of the kids.”

“Yes,” agreed RHONY alum Dorinda Medley.

“OFF LIMITS. Period,” added “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow.

But some fans wondered why Beauvais’ kids didn’t seem to be off-limits to her own co-stars.

“Except your cast mates didn’t think Garcelles kids were off-limits,” one commenter wrote.

“Where was this energy for Garcelles son?” another asked.

“Lol and not a mention of Jax,” another wrote. “I really liked Leah, but clearly these women could give a crap about this young man and what he may be feeling.”

On Twitter, another fan noted that McSweeney’s video is making everyone “lose focus on the reason why Portia is being attacked in the first place.”

Comments Were Disabled on Portia’s Latest IG Photo Amid the Bullying

On July 8, 2022, Portia Umansky shared a rare Instagram photo that showed her posing on the streets of London during a family trip. While the post received a couple of thousand “likes,” the comments on the posts were totally disabled.

But on the AllAbout RH fan account, screenshots of comments that were supposedly left on Portia’s Instagram post before the option was disabled were shared. Some of the now-deleted comments told the teen to “get the f*** outta here” and to “f*** off.” Other commenters told Portia her parents should be “ashamed” of themselves.

As of this writing, Richards has not addressed the attacks against her youngest daughter. But Beauvais posted to Instagram to share “an appreciation” post for her three sons, Oliver, Jax, and Jaid. “You boys make me so proud,” the RHOBH star captioned a photo of her sons. “You are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs.”

