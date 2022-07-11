Kyle Richards’ Daughter Portia Umansky Looks so Different in new Photo

Kyle Richards‘ youngest daughter Portia Umansky is growing up fast.

Portia first appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when she was only 2-years-old. Now, at age 14, Portia is coming into her own and is growing up to be a beauty, just like her three older sisters.

The teen is on vacation in France with her family, including her parents and her sisters. On July 5, 2022, Portia’s older sister Sophia Umansky shared a photo from a restaurant in Paris. Sophia dropped a simple heart emoji in the caption and tagged her younger sister.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to fill up with people saying how great both girls look — and how much Portia is growing up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Portia Posed in a Green Dress While Sitting Next to Her Sister

Portia wore a light green dress that featured slim straps and a tie at the front. She posed with Sophia, who was wearing a white dress with puff sleeves. Portia definitely has her own style but she seems to be influenced by her older sisters — and her fashionable mom, of course.

Portia wore one a silver necklace and a bracelet and she appeared to have a hair tie on her wrist. She wore her brown hair down with a part in the center and showed off her braces with a toothy smile. Fans couldn’t get over how great the girls looked in the snap.

“Shes alexia’s twin rn omg,” one fan commented on the pic, pointing out how much Portia looks like her other sister Alexia Umansky.

“You guys are adorable,” another comment read.

“Wow fam genes,” a third person wrote, adding the fire emoji.

“Beautiful! You are too incredibly blessed Young ladies,” someone else added.

Portia Shared Her 3rd Instagram Photo Ever

Portia is not very active on Instagram, although she does have an account of her own. She has shared three posts to date and has the comments turned off.

She shared her first Instagram post on September 6, 2021. It was a few pics from a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in which Portia posed wearing a black hat, a white crop top and a pair of black jeans. Portia added the cowboy emoji in the caption.

Her second post was uploaded on January 2, 2022, and the pics were also from an Aspen trip — this time, there was snow on the ground. “‘This is Aspen, things are always different,'” she captioned the upload. Portia wore a large black coat and a pair of blue jeans as she posed for some pics.

Her third picture was uploaded on July 8, 2022, and was taken during the Richards-Umansky family trip abroad. Portia added the location pin and France’s flag emoji to the caption and wrote nothing else. She posed on the sidewalk, looking to the side while wearing a white crop top with a flutter shoulder and a pair of blue jeans. Portia wore her hair in a low bun and placed her hands on her thighs as the picture was taken.

In the background, a beautiful sunset painted the sky.

