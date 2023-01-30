Portia Umansky Reveals Who Her Favorite ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is

Portia Umansky has a favorite “Real Housewives” star and she revealed who it is during an Amazon Live that she did with her mom, Kyle Richards, on January 19, 2023.

Umansky was on-hand to help her mom share some of their favorite Amazon Beauty products, from a plumping lip polish to a tinted hydrating gel, both of which can be purchased on Amazon through Richards’ affiliate link.

While sharing the products, both Richards and her daughter were asked questions by fans and they took some time to answer them on the live. Someone had asked Umansky who her favorite “Real Housewives” star is and she said it’s Dorit Kemsley.

Portia Umansky Explained That Dorit Kemsley Is Very Thoughtful & Called Her the ‘Sweetest Person Ever’

During their mother-daughter Amazon Live, Richards said that she really wanted Umansky to answer the fan question about who Umansky’s favorite “Real Housewives” star is — but she recalled a time that her daughter made her nervous when she asked her if she liked Lisa Rinna or Lisa Vanderpump better. Richards said that the cameras were rolling, so she was slightly worried about what to say.

“She looked at me and she said, ‘I like Lisa Rinna better,'” Richards said. The RHOBH OG said that she “didn’t hear the end of that for a very long time from Lisa Vanderpump.”

However, on their Amazon Live, Richards seemed genuinely curious about her daughter’s response. “That’s a hard one,” Umansky admitted.

“I think I know,” Richards said. Umansky was hesitant, but ultimately said Kemsley’s name.

“I think Dorit is my favorite, because Dorit is the sweetest person ever,” Umansky said. “Everytime I’m like, ‘Oh hungry,’ she’s like, ‘What can I get you, my love? What can I get you? Let me go get you some food. What do you want?'” the teen explained.

Richards couldn’t help but agree that Kemsley is really sweet.

“We all get so much heat on the show and, you know, you either love people or hate people but she’s really is super sweet and really sweet with my girls,” Richards said.

Kyle Richards Said Everyone Is ‘So Sweet’ to Portia Umansky

Richards joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when her daughter was just a toddler. Although the cast has changed over the years, almost all of the women have watched Umansky grow up at one point or another.

“They are all so sweet to her, honestly,” Richards said. “Well, okay, so, they’ve all known her since she was a baby. They are all really sweet with her. Lisa Rinna. Erika [Girardi],” Richards said.

The conversation then shifted back to makeup and beauty, with someone else asking Umansky how to do makeup. “Portia, do a tutorial!” Richards said. The mom of four has previously admitted that Umansky is quite talented when it comes to makeup application.

“She’s actually very good at it. At first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is she doing with the makeup?’ But for her it really is like an art form. I love makeup, so I don’t think she had a chance not to,” Richards told People magazine in 2018.

