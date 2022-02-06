Kyle Richards’ Youngest Daughter Portia Looks Unrecognizable in Latest Photos

It’s hard to believe that when the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” made its debut in 2010, Kyle Richards’ youngest daughter, Portia, was just two years old and her daughters Alexia and Sophia were barely teens.

Fast forward 12 years and 12 seasons later, and even the littlest daughter of Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, has passed the tween stage. In March 2022, Portia will turn 15 years old.

The not-so-little Umansky daughter is almost unrecognizable in new photos.

Portia Umansky Posed for Pics While in Aspen, Colorado

Last fall, Portia was photographed as she celebrated her bat mitzvah with a circus-themed party at her parents Encino, California mansion. In those photos, she was just starting to look a little more grown up. But just a few months later, Portia was almost unrecognizable when she posted updated social media snaps.

In a recent post shared to her Instagram page, Portia was seen posing for several snowy shots while in Aspen. In two photos, the youngest Umansky wore sunglasses as she stood in the snow holding a purse.

“This is Aspen, things are always different,” the teen captioned the post.

Portia’s oldest sister, Farrah Aldjufrie, hit the comment section to write, “I can’t handle you.”

“You grew up now! So pretty!” another follower wrote to Portia.

“So grown up!” another agreed.

A third photo showed Portia holding a to-go coffee cup while getting a hug from a man she tagged as Jake Zingerman.

A few alarmed commenters questioned if Portia had an older boyfriend, but others cleared up the mystery. “Relax people, the guy is Alexia’s boyfriend,” one follower wrote.

Fans Have Watched Kyle Richards’ Youngest Daughter Grow Up On TV

On the 11th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a then-12-year-old Portia was struggling with quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Richards noted that her littlest daughter always wanted to act grown up like her sisters. During the pandemic, she even allowed her to wear long fake acrylic nails.

“Portia’s so little and she can’t do anything, she can’t go anywhere,” Richards said at the time, per BravoTV.com. “She’s just, like, home. You know I would never normally allow her to have those long nails, but she has nothing to do. So if she wants to play with makeup at home and put on these things and take them off, I mean, am going to say, no? For what? There’s like no rules even anymore.”

While Portia has gone from a toddler to a young lady right in front of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans’ eyes, even her famous mom can’t believe how grown up she has become over the past year. In August 2021, Richards shared a pair of cell phone selfies on Instagram as she posed with Portia, once again in Aspen, where the family owns a vacation home

“Breaking news,” Richards captioned the pics. “My teenager let me post a photo of us together. I can’t believe my baby is almost as tall as me now. Love you Portieeee.”

