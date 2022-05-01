Kyle Richards’ Daughter Portia Umansky looks So Different in New Photo

Kyle Richards’ baby girl is all grown up.

When the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star made her debut on the Bravo reality show in 2020, her youngest daughter, Portia, was just two-years-old. Fans have watched the Richards’ youngest daughter grow up on TV, but new photos of her have still left them stunned.

In March 2022, Richards hosted a birthday party at her Encino, California mansion for Portia—and 70 of her teen friends. At the time, the mom of four told fans on Instagram, “Chaperoning a party with seventy 14 years olds is not for the faint of heart.”

Fans Can’t Believe How Much Portia Has Grown Up

Richards has shared a lot of photos and videos of Portia over the past year. In October 2021, the RHOBH star hosted a circus-themed bat mitzvah as her Jewish daughter marked her religious milestone. In a more recent photo, Portia posed with her mom and sisters outside of a restaurant in California.

But in a new photo taken at Disneyland in April 2022, the teen was almost unrecognizable as she posed with a large group that included her mom and former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp.

In the caption to the pic, Richards drew attention to Cruz Arroyave, the son of Mellencamp, who was crying in the shot. But fans zeroed in on Portia, who stood at the far left. In the pic, the young teen wore a green tube top, shorts, and black sneakers and her hair was noticeably longer than in past photos.

Fans hit the comment section to react to the image of Portia.

“Do NOT tell me that’s Portia on far left?!!” one fan commented.

“Omg portia is so big!!!!” another wrote.

“My gosh miss Portia is so grown!! Kyle has such a beautiful family,” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans couldn’t believe that Portia was almost taller than her famous mom.

Portia Has Always Looked Up to Her Older Sisters

Portia has always seemed older than her age. Her three sisters – Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia – are substantially older than her, so she has always had a love for grown-up clothes and makeup.

In 2018, Portia even had a Coachella-themed birthday party for her 10th birthday, according to People.

“Since she has older sisters, she wanted more of a non-traditional, mature theme, and loved the idea of incorporating Coachella,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “It’s been wonderful watching her grow up and reach the double digits. She’s becoming more like her sisters every day and we could not be more proud of her.”

“It’s been wonderful watching her grow up and reach the double digits,” the mom of four added. “She’s becoming more like her sisters every day and we could not be more proud of her.”

In 2021, Portia also looked older than her age when she got glammed up for New Year’s Eve. The then 12-year-old showed off lipstick, winged eyeliner, and long eyelashes as she posed on Instagram.

“Portia put on make-up for our New Year’s Eve dinner at home and I was shoooook! She’s got skills,” Richards captioned an Instagram photo at the time.

