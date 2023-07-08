‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Pregnancy

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sanya Richards-Ross shared some big news with her husband, Aaron Ross, in the midseason trailer for the show’s 15th season, which was posted on the Bravo YouTube channel on July 7. During the teaser trailer, Ross looks stunned after his wife hands him a pregnancy test, and says to her, “No way. Is this real?” The video then cuts to another clip of Richards-Ross jumping up and down and telling her castmate Marlo Hampton “I’m pregnant!”

Since she joined the cast in season 14, one of Richards-Ross’ storylines has been her journey toward having a second child with her husband. The two already share a son, Aaron Jermaine Ross II (also known as “Deuce”), born in 2017. In the season 14 finale, “A Fashion Show With Fashions”, Richards-Ross revealed that she and her husband were making a more active effort and that she had even gotten her IUD removed.

Sanya Richards-Ross Shares a Message With Her Husband

Richards-Ross had not yet posted about the pregnancy announcement on social media at the time of publishing, but that didn’t stop fans from congratulating her. One user shared the announcement to a “Real Housewives” fan page on Reddit, where other users flooded the comment sections with well-wishes for the Atlanta “Housewife”.

“Wishing her a boring, uneventful pregnancy 🎉” one user wrote.

“Aww happy for her! Just hope they’re able to balance everything once baby no 2 arrives. They lead such busy lives and we already caught a glimpse of her feeling kinda overwhelmed last season” another user commented.

“Awww love this! It’s so amazing to see their journey on the show to now being pregnant 🥹” a third user added.

Also on July 7, Richards-Ross did share an Instagram post of photos of her and Ross together and wrote a special message in the caption. “At a time when it seems like marriages are specifically under attack, Lord I pray that you continue to cover mine,” Richards-Ross wrote, “I pray that you increase our love, our commitment, our resiliency, our patience and our kindness towards each other. I pray that nothing the world throws at us will tear us apart. I pray that we continue to uncover what unconditional love truly means and CHOOSE to love each other through it all. Marriage is tough but worth it in every way. Praying for all the beautiful couples out there, praying that the love that brought you together remains strong enough to keep you there.”

“Blessings to u both 🙏🏽❤️” Richards-Ross’ RHOA co-star Shereé Whitfield commented.

“Love this ❤️❤️Amen🙏🏽🙏🏽” fellow co-star Drew Sidora added. Sidora’s marriage to Ralph Pittman has recently ended, as the two each filed for divorce in March 2023. The full details of their split remain to be seen, though much of the troubles in their marriage are expected to play out during the rest of RHOA season 15.

Sanya Richards-Ross Calls Out Kandi Burruss

Although Richards-Ross is celebrating her personal news, she is not afraid to keep sharing her opinions about her fellow castmates. In a July 2 Interview with Haus of Aaron, Richards-Ross reacted to Kandi Burruss being upset that Richards-Ross excluded Burruss from her “dream” RHOA cast during another interview with Carlos King on his “Reality With the King” podcast.

“Why is it okay when you do it, but when I do it, we gotta speak on it?” Richards-Ross said, “You left me off your cast, right? You’re saying you’re listening to the fans. They don’t want me on the show. Cool. Well, when I’m asked who I want on the show, I’m not gonna cater to your feelings if you’re not gonna cater to mine. So that’s why I left her off my cast.”

