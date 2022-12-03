Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals She Had an Affair With Prince Harry

A former “Real Housewives” star has revealed that she had an affair with Prince Harry when he was just 21-years old — and she was a 34-year-old mom of two who had previously separated from her husband.

The admission came from “Real Housewives of DC” star Catherine Ommanney, who claims to have met and dated the young prince while he was in a relationship with Chelsy Davy, though she isn’t sure if the two were together at the time. Ommanney met Harry through mutual friends in the “property business.”

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Ommanney said that she decided to share the information after she found out that the Duke of Sussex would be writing a memoir.

“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing,” she said. Nevertheless, she wanted the world to know that she and Harry once had a fling.

Ommanney Said That She Nicknamed Prince Harry ‘Baby’

“The Real Housewives of DC” aired for just one season on Bravo before the franchise was canceled.

“We had an amazing season and we told stories that were unique to any other in the franchise. I wish all our DC Wives the best and hope to work with them again in another capacity,” Andy Cohen said in a statement at the time, according to the Washington Post. The DC ladies didn’t get an opportunity to redeem themselves, though the area now has its own successful franchise in Potomac.

While many people may not remember Ommanney since RHODC aired in 2010, she decided to share her Prince Harry story with the world.

In her interview with The Sun, she said that she nicknamed Harry “baby” because he liked sucking lollipops. The relationship wasn’t at all serious, however.

“He was only 21 so a relationship was the furthest thing from my mind,” Ommanney explained.

Ommanney Denied Calling Harry Her ‘Toy Boy’ & Received Reaction to Her Interview on Social Media

After The Sun published its interview with Ommanney, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that she says was a better option for the story, though the outlet “chose a horrible one.”

Additionally, Ommanney said that she never told the outlet that Harry was her “toy boy,” despite The Sun using the term in its headline.

Ommanney received a great deal of positive feedback on social media following the interview.

“Loving the salaciousness of it all – and of course you’re still the prettiest girl at school in all the pictures,” one person commented on Ommaney’s Instagram post.

“I love it! I think we judge ourselves harsher than others might see us. You looked beautiful. I thought the photos were fab and the interview was fun,” someone else added.

“You still look great Will never forget that leather jacket floor action in Adams Morgan Happy Holidays!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

