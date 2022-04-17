Tamra Judge Says Teresa Giudice ‘Did Not Willingly Leave’ the Nashville Rental

In “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12, episode 11, the show’s cast went on a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. While at a restaurant, Teresa Giudice alleged that her castmate Margaret Josephs dug up details from her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ past and worked with bloggers to spread said information. Josephs refuted the allegations and said Giudice was “a sick, disgusting liar.” The mother of four responded by shoving drinks onto the 55-year-old. After leaving the dining establishment, Giudice and her fiance packed their bags and vacated the mansion where her co-stars were lodging.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra Judge shared that she did not condone Giudice’s behavior.

“It was like what are you doing. Like why are you doing this? It doesn’t warrant that. Are you doing this because you want another aha moment? That’s going to be like an iconic moment, like when she flipped the table years ago? Like I didn’t quite understand why she got so heated so fast,” stated Judge.

The 54-year-old also shared that she believed Giudice and her fiance “did not willingly leave the property.”

“They were asked to leave by producers, which I can totally understand because I thought how the h***, like no, she’s not leaving on her own, production asked them to leave. I heard that she put up a big fight. She didn’t want to leave. She thought that Margaret should leave. And I’m hearing this from an insider,” stated Judge.

She went on to say that she felt the incident at the restaurant was “a production nightmare.”

“S*** is flying, they are trying the capture it with the cameras but yet the producers are trying to make sure that no one is getting hurt, so they are trying to pull her out, and someone is trying to pull her and they are trying to not get in front of the camera, so production nightmare, and you get in trouble for that. If you hit someone, put your hands on someone, you will get a talking to,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

Margaret Josephs Shared Similar Information About Teresa Giudice

According to Page Six, Margaret Josephs shared similar information about Giudice leaving the Nashville mansion during an April 2022 appearance on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast.

“You do see her leaving the house. You know, do you see her leaving the house? Do you remember that? I mean, let’s read between the lines. Do you think that was her choice? No. Exactly. [Giudice’s] feeling is to intimidate, dominate and humiliate. That’s the way she bites, but that doesn’t work with someone like me,” stated the 55-year-old.

Jackie Goldschneider Revealed Margaret Josephs Took Teresa Giudice’s Room After She Left

During an April 2022 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider revealed Josephs took the room that Giudice and Ruelas had picked after they went to a hotel. She noted that Giudice insisted on staying in the suite, as it was Ruelas’ first cast trip.

“I just found it so funny that this room that she made such a big deal of getting, like once her bags were packed and she was out the door, Margaret fully moved right on into the room with [her husband] Joe and took over. She was in the bath that night,” shared Goldschneider.

She also noted that “without [Giudice] in the house [the cast] was less worried about some big giant fight.”

“If she stayed there, it would have been a disaster,” said Goldschneider.

During the same “RHONJ After Show” episode, Giudice revealed that she “was so happy” to remove herself from the house. She shared that she told her fiance, “this is the best thing ever for [them] not to be there.”

“We were in our space. We got to do what we wanted,” stated the mother of four.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Compares Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex to RHONJ Star