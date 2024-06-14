‘Housewives’ Star Responds to Claims She Was Let Go From Show After Failed Psych Evaluation

The season 3 cast of Peacock’s hit reality series “The Traitors” came out in June 2024, and “Real Housewives” fans were quick to notice four past and present “Housewives” stars joining the cast — Chanel Ayan from “Dubai”, Dolores Catania from “New Jersey”, Robyn Dixon from “Potomac”, and Dorinda Medley from “New York City” — alongside Bravo stars Ciara Miller (“Summer House”) and Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”).

One Real Housewives that some fans anticipated seeing on “The Traitors” who didn’t make the cut is former “Salt Lake City” Housewife Monica Garcia, who made headlines after her castmates exposed her for running the Instagram fan page Reality Von Tease in the season 4 finale.

Garcia took to social media to comment on one headline about her missing out on “Traitors” casting in a June 13 Instagram story. “WHAT THE F!!!!!! Are you serious right now!!!?? This is beyond FALSE!!!!!! This is insanely damaging and disgusting and A LIE,” Garcia wrote next to a headline that claimed she was dropped from the casting pool after failing a psych evaluation.

Monica Garcia Responds to ‘Damaging’ Claims

The headline, from the account The Neighborhood Talk alleged that Garcia had made it through the entire “Traitors” casting process but was let go at the end after her psych evaluation came back.

In a second slide in her Instagram story, Garcia spoke directly on the matter, refuting The Neighborhood Talk’s claims as she told viewers, “Okay. There are a lot of things that are published about me or said about me that I can let go. This is not one of those things. To go out there and make and publish a claim that I failed a psych evaluation is a complete lie. It’s extremely damaging. It’s disgusting. Also to play with my mental health like that is extremely disturbing.”

Garcia then shed some light onto her involvement with “The Traitors” casting team, adding, “I didn’t even go through the process of ‘Traitors’ to where I would even be asked to take a psych evaluation. I didn’t even go that far. I was never even asked to take a psych evaluation. So to sit here and say that I failed one when I wasn’t even asked to take one is wild. This is what we’re doing now with people’s mental health? This is what we’re doing? And we’re putting that in front of the world. Awesome. Lies.”

Is Monica Garcia Done With Reality Television?

Hours later, Garcia shared another follow-up post, adding, “I personally would have loved to have been on ‘Traitors’. Check off the vision board list. Would have loved to have been all like ‘It was Professor Plum in the library with the candlestick in Scotland,’ or whatever. Didn’t happen, not even close, wish that were true. Was not asked to do a psych evaluation test for ‘Traitors’.”

Garcia didn’t close the door on her future on television, though, adding, “However, I was asked to do psych evaluation tests for other shows, and I passed them. Sorry, I know that’s so disappointing. The same way I passed the ‘Housewives’ psych evaluation test. So, oof, I hate to disappoint y’all. I hate it. To everyone that continues to watch my life and gossip about it and lie on it and talk s*** and sit there on the sidelines like the little benchwarming bitches that you are, stay tuned honey because season 2’s coming.”

