Rachel Dratch Makes Claims to Andy Cohen About Luann de Lesseps

She’s mentioning it all.

During a recent Dec. 9 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” comedian Rachel Dratch made new claims about Luann de Lesseps after being a part of “Real Housewives of New York” star’s cabaret show in 2018.

“Please don’t bring up the cabaret,” Dratch said during the show. “Please, I’d rather talk about anything else than the cabaret. It was one of my showbusiness low points, but not because of Luann. Luann was great, everyone was great, should I really go there?”





“Did you get paid?” Andy Cohen asked her after she launched into a story about her experience singing in the show.

“I don’t think so,” Dratch said in response. “I don’t think you get paid to do the cabaret, you’re there as an act of love for Luann.”

Lesseps Has Had Scandals Involving Her Cabaret Before

This isn’t the first time that someone has spoken about Lesseps allegedly not paying her acts very highly. During season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New York,” Sonja Morgan accused Lesseps of only paying her $225 to be a part of the show.

“I have major Broadway talent in my shows, the best comedians, the best singers, I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more to take off her dress to be in my cabaret show,” Lesseps said during a confessional during season 12, as noted by Page Six.

However, Lesseps has consistently refuted Morgan’s claims that she wasn’t paid at all.

“Well, you know, Sonja’s complaining about payment, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Lesseps said during a July 2020 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast. “I’ve always paid Sonja and I have major talent in my show. I’ve had Rachel Dratch in my show and Laura Benanti. I have amazing singers and comedians. I’m not going to pay Sonja more than I would pay a major Broadway talent and it generally consists of her taking her dress off.”

Lesseps Said That Her Shows Are ‘Authentic’ to Who She Is

During a July 2019 interview with Parade, Lesseps explained that her shows are “authentic” to who she is, which is why she believes they are so popular.

“I think that people come because they have a great time,” Lesseps told the outlet at the time. “They hear stories from my diaries and I talk Housewives, I do Q&A with my audience and I include them because they’re really just my guests in my living room. And that’s what the show is really all about. It’s about, singing for my friends. And I think that’s what people love because it’s really authentic to who I am.”

Lesseps also added at the time, “I want to tell my story because I think that people can learn from it. I mean, what happened to me could have happened to anybody.”

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York” is slated to return sometime in 2023, as they are currently on a hiatus.

