‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy at Disney World

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Rachel Fuda shared she and her husband John Fuda announced they are expecting a baby boy.

Us Weekly reported that Rachel Fuda uploaded a TikTok video to share the exciting news with her fans on November 2. The clip showed Fuda and her husband wearing matching shirts in front of the Magic Castle at Walt Disney World Resort. John Fuda kissed his wife after placing his hand on her stomach.

“IT’S A BOY 💙 We are so excited for our little prince coming this winter! @John Fuda,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate the couple. Some commenters referenced that the Fudas already have three children together, Jaiden, Gianella, and Guiliana. While Jaiden is not Rachel Fuda’s biological child, she officially adopted him in 2022.

“So exciting ❤️❤️now you have 2 of each!!! 🤍 amazing blessing! Congratulations!!!,” wrote a commenter.

“Omg I’m so happy for you guys!! He’ll have the best big brother,” added another.

“Congratulations!! So so happy now you have 2 girls and 2 boys! The perfect Family,” shared a different person.

“OMG IM SOOOO EXCITED!! I know the girls are going to loveeee baby brother and Jaden will be the best big bro! Blessings! 🙏🏽,” chimed in a TikTok user.

Rachel Fuda Opened up About Her Pregnancy in an August 2024 Interview

Rachel Fuda opened up about her pregnancy in an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. While speaking to the publication, she said she was able to get pregnant via IVF (In vitro fertilization) after some difficulty.

“We did our third IVF transfer. And it was a bumpy road. It wasn’t all smooth sailing like my first two pregnancies, like to get pregnant,” said Fuda to Entertainment Tonight. “But ultimately everything always works out in the end.”

In addition, Fuda said she felt “blessed” to be expecting another child as she had previously struggled with infertility.

Fuda also shared she surprised her husband with the news that she was pregnant again. She gave her husband a box with ultrasounds and a baby outfit, picked out by their daughters.

“When he opened it he was confused and so happy. Because he and I — especially after like having some bumps in the road, we realized how bad we really wanted to have a baby. It just made us both that more excited,” recalled Fuda.

Rachel Fuda Spoke About Sharing the News With Her RHONJ Castmates

Fuda spoke about her decision to tell her RHONJ castmates that she was pregnant while filming the RHONJ season 14 finale special during an August 2024 interview with Page Six.

She said she wanted to give her RHONJ co-stars a moment of positivity following a difficult season.

“It was really nice to watch it back. And to feel such positivity and to like, really see me with my girls and everyone be genuinely be happy for me and just enjoy that moment with them,” said Fuda in the Page Six interview. “Because I just feel like our show has gotten so dark and so toxic that it’s very far and few between when we’re, like, smiling celebrating something. We’re like excited and happy.”