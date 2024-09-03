RHONJ Star Shares Emotional Update After Heartbreaking Loss

Rachel Fuda shared an emotional end-of-summer post days after losing her grandmother.

On September 2, 2024, the pregnant “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted a photo from a boat as she looked out at a setting sun along the Jersey shore. She captioned the photo to address the many changes she is going through as she mourns the loss of her beloved grandmother while also expecting a baby.

“As the sun sets on summer, I find myself facing a new season both literally and metaphorically,” Fuda, 33, captioned the post. “Losing my grandmother has left me with a profound void, but her memory and love continue to guide me through the whirlwind of emotions and anticipation that come along with pregnancy.”

Fuda added, “I’m choosing to honor Nonna by embracing the changing tides with grace, cherishing our memories, and looking forward to new beginnings that lie ahead 💛🙏🏻.”

Rachel Fuda Posted Multiple Tributes to Her Grandmother

Fuda’s grandmother Anna Del Vescovo Obituary died on August 26, 2024, at age 89, per an obituary posted by Jersey Journal. The RHONJ star shared multiple tributes to her family’s late matriarch on both Instagram and TikTok.

In a TikTok post, Fuda shared a video of her grandmother making a Mother’s Day toast during a family brunch during which she reminded everyone at the table to “never ever forget” their mothers.

Fuda also posted a series of photos to Instagram as she looked back at three decades with her beloved “Nonna.” Fuda told her social media followers that it was a “blessing” to receive “more than 30 years of her wisdom, courage, and love” from Del Vescovo. “You were like a Mother to me and I am forever grateful for our time together,” she wrote of her grandmother.

She also thanked fans for sending so much love toward her grandmother after the family matriarch’s cameos on RHONJ season 14. One of her most memorable RHONJ moments featured DelVescovo referring to her granddaughter’s co-star Jennifer Aydin as “nose job Jennifer” in the season 14 episode “Birthday Bombshell.”

In her tribute, Fuda noted that fans loved her grandmother. “One of the greatest gifts of all was getting to share my Nonna with the world,” she wrote. “I always smiled when someone asked about Nonna, or mentioned how much they enjoyed her.”

Rachel Fuda is In a New Era of Her Life

Fuda is experiencing many life changes at once.

At the tail end of the RHONJ wrap-up “watch party” filmed at Rails Steakhouse, she announced that she is expecting her third child with husband John. Fuda and her husband share daughters Gianella, 4, and Giuliana, 2, as well as Jaiden, 17, her husband’s son from a previous relationship.

Fuda’s future on RHONJ is also up in the air. Amid rumors of a cast shakeup or a full reboot following a dark season 14, Fuda said she would like to be part of a more positive cast should she be asked back to the Bravo reality show next season.

In an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Fuda said she would love to have her real friends return for season 15. She named Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Fessler as worthy castmates.

“I mean, I would love to have my friends,” Fuda told the outlet. “I’ve worked my whole adulthood to create a positive, happy environment for me and my family and to put myself in a position where I have the most negative, toxic people around me completely negates everything that I’ve done in my adult life.”

