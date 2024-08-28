RHONJ Star Shares Devastating Family News

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Rachel Fuda revealed her grandmother has died.

In an August 27 Instagram post, Fuda let her social media followers know about her grandmother’s passing. The post featured photos of Fuda’s grandmother posing with her, her children, and other family members.

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved matriarch,” read the caption of the post. “It is truly one of the greatest blessings to have received more than 30 years of her wisdom, courage, and love. You were like a Mother to me and I am forever grateful for our time together.”

Fuda also shared she enjoyed giving RHONJ fans a glimpse of her relationship with her grandmother.

“One of the greatest gifts of all was getting to share my Nonna with the world. I always smiled when someone asked about Nonna, or mentioned how much they enjoyed her,” wrote Fuda.

She also wrote that her grandmother’s “stories, her incredible sense of humor, and her devotion to [their] family’s traditions will forever be etched in [their] hearts.” In addition, she thanked her grandmother “for the countless moments of joy and the strength [she has] given [them].”

“You will be dearly missed and forever remembered. I love you so much ❤️ Rest in Peace,” continued Fuda in the post’s caption.

RHONJ Stars Expressed Their Condolences in the Post’s Comments Section

Several RHONJ stars flocked to the comments section of Fuda’s Instagram post. Dolores Catania wrote two comments.

“Awwww i feel so bad i loved her,” read the first comment.

She also wrote, “She is such a beautiful Nona rest in peace.”

“What a beautiful tribute for the amazing woman Nonna was . She lit up every room she entered. So heartbroken for you all, Sending much love and prayers 🙏💔🕊️,” commented Margaret Josephs.

“She was such an amazing woman 💔 🙏🏼 Loved all her stories about her husband Sending the whole family love,” wrote Melissa Gorga. “She was so lucky to be so loved. Sending all our love and prayers to you and the whole family,” shared Danielle Cabral.

Rachel Fuda Opened up About Her Pregnancy

During an August 2024 interview on Page Six’s podcast, “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Fuda discussed announcing her pregnancy with her fourth child while filming the final episode of RHONJ season 14. She stated she appreciated how supportive her castmates were when she revealed she was pregnant. She explained she believed the moment provided some lightness to an overall dark season.

“It was really nice to watch it back and to feel like such positivity and to really see me with my girls. And for everyone to be genuinely be happy for me,” said Fuda. “I just enjoy that moment with them because I feel like our show has gotten so dark and so toxic, that it’s very far and few between when we’re smiling and celebrating something.”

Rachel Fuda Spoke About the Future of RHONJ

In the “Virtual Reali-Tea” interview, Fuda, who joined the RHONJ cast during its 13th season, discussed the future of the Bravo series. She stated that she would like to keep filming for the show. However, she said she understood if the series was completely rebooted following RHONJ season 14.

“I think that whatever they decide to do with the show, whether they reboot it, they bring some of us back, none of us back, whatever it is, I would love to see the show move in a more positive direction. I would love to see the show be a little bit lighter,” said Fuda in the podcast interview.

Fuda made similar comments in an August 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said whether or not she would consider returning to RHONJ is dependent on some “factors.” She clarified that she “would like to do the show again.”