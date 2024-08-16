Rachel Fuda Calls Out Jennifer Aydin For Talking About RHONJ Husband’s Looks

Rachel Fuda said Jennifer Aydin body shaming the husband of Danielle Cabral was “low,” especially amid rumors about her own husband, Bill.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke out in an August 2024 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast to address Aydin saying that Nate Cabral has “man boobs.” Aydin’s comment was made as she argued with Cabral during a disastrous cast luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse, and it spawned a physical altercation between the two women.

Fuda told Page Six that Aydin is an instigator. “Jen Aydin…she’s like a professional button-pusher. Like she knows exactly what’s going to piss that person off,” she said.

Fuda also alleged that the cast heard through the grapevine that Aydin’s husband Bill previously had surgery to remove fat tissue on his chest. “Allegedly he had that procedure done,” Fuda said. “So it’s a lot of what they do that is they project their things onto other people, But it’s okay because Bill had his fixed so like we’re going to throw it at Nate.”

Fans Reacted to What Rachel Fuda Said Jennifer Aydin

In the interview, Fuda noted that Aydin has talked about her looks as well. “This is somebody that’s like made comments about my nose,” Fuda said. “Like this is what she does. Like, she comments on people’s appearance and that to me is like equally as low as commenting about somebody’s financial situation. Like, it’s not your business.”

Fans reacted on social media, some agreeing with Fuda.

“Rachel is spot on. Jen’s comments about people’s physical appearance is what really got me to no longer be a fan of hers. It’s just gross,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

But others called out Fuda for some of her past comments.

“Funny she says that. Wasn’t her family making fun of Jen’s nose in the first episode?” one commenter asked.

“Kind of like how Rachel made fun of Jennifer’s nose!“ another agreed.

“And Teresa’s lips. The hypocrisy is astounding,” another chimed in.

“You are just as low for commenting about Teresa’s hot dog lips,” another wrote to Fuda.

“This coming from the woman that said hot dog lips how many times this season? If you think it’s wrong then hold yourself accountable. You ALL DO THE SAME THING!!!! 🙄” another viewer wrote.

Jennifer Aydin ‘Apologized’ For Talking About Rachel Fuda’s Nose Job

Fuda has been open about her own cosmetic procedures. She had rhinoplasty surgery in 2019, according to Life & Style.

Aydin previously gave a backhanded apology to Fuda for talking about her nose. In the RHONJ season 13 episode “Housewarming History Lesson”, Aydin called out Fuda’s “terrible nose job” during an argument at Teresa Giudice’s housewarming party.

In front of the group, Aydin explained that she called Fuda up and said, “I’m sorry that I spoke about your nose job’” after she asked her about it during a group mozzarella-making party.

“People bad-mouth me about my terrible nose job,” Aydin explained. “I felt bad about your terrible nose job, and I just felt bad. I was calling to apologize.”

In 2022, Aydin called her own nose job “wackadoo” in an interview with Page Six. The Bravo star explained that her nose job was still healing when filming for season 12 started.

