Pregnant ‘Real Housewives’ Star Was ‘Nervous’ to Tell Her Co-Stars Baby News

On the season 14 finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” full-time star Rachel Fuda announced that she’s pregnant with her third child.

Fuda admitted that she was “nervous” to tell the other women, though she isn’t exactly sure why.

“I wanted to say it the second I sat down [at the taping], just to get it over with, because I was, like, I was like sweating,” Rachel told ET. “I don’t know why I was nervous, but I just wanted to get it out! Like, Melissa going out to dinner with her, stressed me out. … She’s the one that stressed me out the most because she pays attention,” she added.

It seems as though the anticipation of telling her friends that she was with child is what sparked the nerves. Fuda had told ET that there had already been some speculation, with her co-star Danielle Cabral straight up asking if she was pregnant before the big reveal.

“She called it. So, she was losing her mind. … She is a witch, man,” Fuda joked.

Fuda and her husband John have been married since 2017. They have two girls together, Gianella and Giuliana, and are also parents to John Fuda’s son Jaiden from a previous relationship.

Rachel Fuda Knew She Wanted to Have Another Baby

At the very end of the 14th season of RHONJ, the women sat down for a live watch of the last episode. It was taped by production in lieu of a reunion. Before the cameras turned off for the season, Fuda told the girls that she’s with child. The announcement was met with screams of excitement from her pals.

In an interview with People magazine that was published after the RHONJ finale aired, Fuda admitted that she and her husband wanted to have another baby.

“John and I always felt like our family wasn’t complete. We actually have a table in my kitchen and when we sit down for dinner, there’s one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to fill that seat.’ So we always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we’re both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time,” she told the outlet.

Rachel Fuda’s RHONJ Family Is Excited for Her

On August 11, Fuda took to Instagram to share a statement on behalf of her family.

“When I was a little girl, I dreamt of my life as a mother, filling my future home with family and love. I’m forever grateful to God for allowing me to live my dream every day. With full hearts, we are counting our many blessings as we excitedly anticipate becoming a family of 6,” she wrote.

A few people from RHONJ commented on the post.

“I can’t wait, congratulations,” Joe Gorga wrote.

“One of the BEST moments I’ve experienced with u guys! Aunt Danielle called it,” said Cabral.

“Let’s go party of 6!!” read Melissa Gorga’s comment.

