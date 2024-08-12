RHONJ Star Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Announcement During Finale Screening

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 ended with an unexpected bombshell that had nothing to do with feuding cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, or Danielle Cabral.

At the tail end of the wrap-up “watch party” filmed at Rails Steakhouse, cast member Rachel Fuda announced that she is expecting her third baby with her husband John.

Fuda and her husband share daughters Gianella, 4, and Giuliana, 2. Rachel also adopted Jaiden, her husband’s 17-year-old son from his previous relationship with Brittany Malsch.

Rachel Fuda Said She Is ‘So Excited’ About Her Pregnancy

Fuda, 33, made her announcement after the cast members watched the RHONJ season 14 finale in two separate rooms. The room she sat in included Cabral, Josephs, Gorga, and Jennifer Fessler. As the cast members raised their glasses for a final toast, Gorga said, “There’s a lot of life to be had!” Fuda then blurted out, “Considering I’m pregnant!”

Just as the episode ended, Fuda posted a photo of her and her husband standing on the beach as they held a sign that said, “Fuda party of 6 coming soon.”

Fuda also posted a video of her family during the beach photoshoot, with the caption, “When I was a little girl, I dreamt of my life as a mother, filling my future home with family and love. I’m forever grateful to God for allowing me to live my dream every day. With full hearts, we are counting our many blessings as we excitedly anticipate becoming a family of 6.🩷The Fuda Family.”

Fuda’s close pal Melissa Gorga commented with, “Let’s go party of 6!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

“I can’t wait, congratulations ❤️❤️,” added RHONJ husband, Joe Gorga.

“So exciting ❤️,” wrote Catania.

“One of the BEST moments I’ve experienced with u guys! Aunt Danielle called it! 🧙‍♀️” wrote Cabral.

Other fans commented to say they were happy that the difficult RHONJ season ended on a happy note.

“This was the perfect ending to a toxic season. Congratulations on your bundle of joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented.

“Best ending to a finale ever!!! i’m glad (if it’s ending) it ended this way!!! congratulations on your blessing!” another chimed in.

Rachel Fuda Said Her Family Didn’t Feel Complete Before Her Pregnancy

On August 11, 2024, Fuda opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with People magazine. She told the outlet she always felt like her family was incomplete and that she has longed for the empty seat at her kitchen table to be filled with one more child.

“John and I always felt like our family wasn’t complete,” she told the outlet. “We actually have a table in my kitchen and when we sit down for dinner, there’s one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to fill that seat.’ So we always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we’re both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time.”

The Bravo TV star said she turned to invitro-fertilization (IVF) as filming for season 14 ended. Fuda shared that after a nearly year-long process, she learned she was pregnant by the time the watch party was filmed in July 2024.

Following the RHONJ watch party episode, Fuda addressed fans on her Instagram story to say she is “happy” to finally share her pregnancy news. “My boobs are getting too big, and my belly is getting too big so I can’t hide it,” she said. “I’m excited to share this journey with you all.”

