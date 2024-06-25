Rachel Fuda Backtracks On Comments About Teresa Giudice

Rachel Fuda explained her past comments about Teresa Giudice – and fans are more confused than ever.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke out during a June 23, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after host Andy Cohen remarked that he received “a lot of negative feedback” about her name-calling toward Giudice.

After calling Giudice a “has-been,” Fuda clarified that she thinks it’s time for the RHONJ OG to move on from the Bravo reality show because she’s “too famous” now.

Giudice, 52, has been a main cast member on RHONJ since the show’s inception in 2009. Fuda, 33, joined the cast in 2023 for season 13.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Fuda’s Explanation Made No Sense to Fans

During Fuda’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen told her, “I will say, when we posted for questions we got a lot of negative feedback about you saying Teresa was a has-been.”

“So what?” an unbothered Fuda shot back.

“OK, well I’m asking you about that… is she a has-been?” Cohen asked. “I mean, she is on the next season of ‘House of Villains.’ I mean, she’s kind of booked and busy.”

Fuda replied, “I totally get that. And I don’t mean, like, her career is a has-been. In my opinion, this is up for her. She needs the next chapter. Like, let’s move on. She’s almost like, too famous to be here, I kind of feel like sometimes. Where it’s like let’s move on to something else. This doesn’t make sense anymore.”

Fans reacted in the comment section to an Instagram video of the exchange. Many were confused by Fuda’s explanation.

“Too famous to be on Real Housewives???” one fan asked. “Umm does she not know that Kandi was on Atlanta for like 13-14 seasons (I don’t know who season she came on), and then you have RHOBH where you have Garcelle, Rinna, Denise, Kyle, Eileen, Kim, & etc., who were all famous before the show.”

“Too famous to be here…? Girl bye you knew exactly what you meant, now you’re backpedaling. Teresa is the essence of #RHONJ and one of the only ones to expand herself beyond it which also helps the show that you’re on,” another wrote to Fuda.

“So, she called her a has-been and now she’s an A-lister ……. Did Teresa get an Oscar in the meantime or what 🤣,” another wanted to know.

And another commenter noted, “Telling your boss another colleague is above their business isn’t the smartest answer. “

Rachel Fuda’s Husband John Also Called Teresa Giudice Names

The bad blood between Giudice and the Fudas has been ongoing. When the 14th season of RHONJ kicked off with the episode “Birthday Bombshell,” John Fuda called Giudice a “has-been” after the RHONJ veteran alleged that he was once “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.”

In the episode titled “Margs & Marriage,” John Fuda screamed at Giudice, “Just remember you’re the poster child for mortgage fraud!”

“You have a lot coming to you! Drug dealer!” Giudice fired back.

John Fuda later addressed his feud with Giudice during an appearance on “Get Real with Kim D.” When asked about calling Giudice a “has-been” he replied, “I don’t think it’s as bad as half the other names I could have called her. …Look, I was called a name and I responded … I was called a drug dealer. …I responded in the same way and called her a has-been.”

He then suggested that Giudice is getting too old for the Bravo reality show that made her famous. “I also think, just like an athlete, at some point in your career you age out,” he said.

Ahead of the new RHONJ season, Rachel Fuda cropped Giudice out of a cast photo she posted to Instagram. She later explained to Bravo.com that Giudice X-ed her out of a cast photo first.

“She put an X over my head, so no thank you… we got nominated for the People’s Choice Award and she had like posted a picture of the cast and like X-ed out all of our faces, except hers, Jen’s, and Dolores’, which is actually very telling, right?” she explained. “Like, who’s the problem? You’re the problem. So snip, snip.”

“It was one of those things, like why would I post her? Why would I? “ she added. “Does that make sense to anyone. It doesn’t make sense to me, so I cut her out — that’s my opinion.”