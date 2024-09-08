RHONJ Star Posts That She’s ‘Unemployed’ Weeks After Finale

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star made somewhat of a telling joke in a new post. Rachel Fuda shared a video of herself drinking a soda while pushing her two daughters in a carriage on Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in New Jersey. In the caption, she joked that she’s “unemployed.”

“In my Diet Coke drinking, Toddler-Teen Mom, Unemployed, Jersey Girl, Pregnant Era,” Fuda captioned a TikTok on September 2.

Fuda, who joined the RHONJ cast on season 13, may or may not be returning to the Bravo show. Her fate within the Jersey franchise is in limbo along with the rest of the cast. There has been talk of a full reboot after season 14 left the women on two distinct sides of the fence — Team Gorga and Team Giudice.

Since the women aren’t able to film together (namely Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga), the consensus has been that big changes are on the horizon.

Fans Reacted to Rachel Fuda’s Post on Reddit

Someone shared Fuda’s TikTok on Reddit where many RHONJ fans reacted. Several seem to think that her post suggests that she won’t be returning for season 15 — despite the fact that executive producer Andy Cohen said that no decisions have been made as of mid-August 2024.

“I hear her and her husband went into business with the Gorgas, so technically she’s not unemployed. But she’s still so cringe,” one person wrote.

“Prayers answered! (I hope this is true and permanent). She came in way too hard and really flopped. When she called Teresa has been and Andy confronted her like girl who are you. Two Seasons was way too generous. Hopefully, she can take Melissa with her,” someone else said.

“Should’ve been a one season wonder. Shouldn’t have even been a friend tbh,” a third comment read.

“No sympathy from me I’m afraid, she had 2 seasons to be interesting and all I do when I see her is I start to wonder what toxic pumpkin actually smells like. Be gone ghost,” a fourth Redditor added.

Rachel Fuda Has Said She’d Like to Stay on the Show

In an interview with Us Weekly that was published on August 14, 2024, Fuda showed interest in staying on RHONJ — albeit, with some cast changes.

“I mean, I would love to have my friends. I’ve worked my whole adulthood to create a positive, happy environment for me and my family and to put myself in a position where I have the most negative, toxic people around me completely negates everything that I’ve done in my adult life,” Fuda told the outlet.

She went on to say that she’d like to film with Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga.

“And then potentially Jen Fessler based on what that role capacity looks like. I think that based on that cast, you can bring in new people. Our personalities are alike, but we’re also very different, and that’s what I think makes our relationships so unique,” she told the outlet. She went on to say that she thinks it’s time for the show to move forward without Giudice.

“They have to figure something else out, and that’s just my opinion. I don’t know how anyone that runs the show feels, but there’s a common denominator here that also seeps into other people in the cast and I truly feel like that is her, unfortunately,” she told Us Weekly.

