VPR Alum Rachel Leviss Shares Tip Stassi Schroeder Gave Her

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss shared a tup her former castmate, Stassi Schroeder, once gave her.

According to Reality Blurb, Leviss stated that Schroeder offered her some advice in 2019, during the July 22 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

“I remember back when I filmed the scene where I sat down with Lisa [Vanderpump] and asked for a job working at SUR. And I was sitting next to Stassi Schroeder, and she told me like basically the name of the game with ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” said Leviss. “[She said,] ‘The worse you behave, the more you get rewarded.’ And that always stuck with me in the back of mind.”

Leviss stated, however, that she decided to initially ignore Schroeder’s advice. She explained that she wanted to keep her public image clean as she was still competing in pageants.

“I never acted on it. Because I had plans on being a [pageant] titleholder and on being a positive role model,” said Leviss.

She stated that after she left the pageant world, she began to not “care anymore.”

“I was like, ‘Well why am I monitoring myself?’ I have no reason to monitor myself anymore. I’m not going to be a titleholder. Might as well give the show my all,” said Leviss.

Stassi Schroeder Discussed How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Reacted to Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss During the Show’s Season 10 Reunion

Leviss exited “Vanderpump Rules” after its 10th season. As fans are aware, Leviss received backlash after she had an affair with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Leviss and Sandoval ended their relationship months after Madix discovered their affair in March 2023.

Leviss last filmed for “Vanderpump Rules” during the show’s season 10 reunion. In the final part of the reunion, the cast, specifically Madix, aired their grievances with Leviss and Sandoval.

During a June 2023 episode of her former podcast, “Straight up with Stassi,” Schroeder stated she felt bad for Leviss while watching the season 10 reunion.

“The whole cast just pummeled her, pummeled her, pummeled her,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder also noted that Bethenny Frankel brought Leviss on three August 2023 episodes of her podcast, “Just B,” to discuss the reunion. Frankel stated she took issue with Madix insulting Leviss and calling her “subhuman” and “nothing.” The former RHONY star also stated that she kept picturing her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, being insulted in the same way.

Schroeder shared that she was also thinking about someone insulting her 3-year-old daughter, Hartford.

“It’s because Bethenny said, ‘I have a daughter,’” said Schroeder. “So I was just picturing a bunch of people saying these words to Hartford. And I’m like ‘No, no, no.’ Like I’m just trying to stay back in it. Like this is not about Hartford.”

She clarified she disagreed with Leviss’ actions. She also noted that she said harsh words to her “Vanderpump Rules” castmates while she was on the series.

Ariana Madix Reacted to Bethenny Frankel’s Comments in August 2023

Madix reacted to Frankel’s criticism during an August 2023 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she believed her comments toward Leviss were warranted.

“Hearing Bethenny say something about like, ‘If that was my child, I would have murdered someone.’ Based on, like, some words that were said, in response to what I endured for seven months and had just found out about,” said Madix. “Well, you know, I’d like to say that I have a mother who feels pretty strongly about what was done to me for seven months behind my back. And she certainly doesn’t think that me responding to all of that with some harsh and warranted words is the worst thing that can happen.”

Stassi Schroeder Said Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Deserved Better Than James Kennedy in 2019

While filming a 2019 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Schroeder discussed Leviss’ relationship with her now ex-fiance, James Kennedy. Leviss ended her engagement with Kennedy in late 2021.

During the “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Schroeder stated that she believed Leviss deserved better than Kennedy. She explained that she did not believe Kennedy has ever sincerely felt remorse for his actions.

Madix also shared she enjoyed Leviss’ company.

“I think she’s really cute and sweet. I want to put her in my pocket,” said Madix on the “Vanderpump Rules After Show.”