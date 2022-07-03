PHOTO: PK Kemsley’s Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Uchitel Has Completely Changed Her Look

Rachel Uchitel may be known as one of the women who had an affair with pro golfer Tiger Woods, but she is also the ex-girlfriend of PK Kemsley.

On the January 17, 2021, episode of the HBO’s series “Tiger,” Uchitel’s relationship with Kemsley was brought to light. She met Kemsley years ago while she was working at Tao nightclub in New York City.

“Listen, he’s got a great personality. He broke me down. He was just a friend for a year and then I totally fell in love with him. I know it sounds crazy. I fell head over heels and couldn’t get enough of him,” she said. The two eventually parted ways and Kemsley married his now-wife, RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley, in 2015.

And that’s not the only tie that Uchitel has to the “Real Housewives” franchise. Uchitel also revealed that she was being scouted for a role on RHONY, but casting ultimately decided to go with Leah McSweeney. And, in case that wasn’t enough, Uchitel was linked to Harry Dubin in the summer of 2020, according to Page Six.

So, what’s Uchitel up to these days? Here’s what you need to know:

Uchitel Dyed Her Hair Blond

Since Uchitel doesn’t live her life in the public eye, it’s safe to say that she wouldn’t be recognized if “Real Housewives” fans saw her out and about. Moreover, she’s completely changed her look since her affair with Woods made headlines all over the world.

On June 21, 2022, Uchitel shared a photo of her summer look on Instagram.

“Ready for hot girl summer with this new super blond hair! It’s fun to be single in the city girls,” she captioned the photo. She received a ton of positive feedback on the photo.

“Okayyyy Rach!! Summer ready,” one comment read.

“So beautiful you have the best shaped eye brows too!!! Always beautiful babes,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Holy blonde,” someone else said.

” I love the blonde on you!” a fourth person added.

What Is Uchitel Doing Today?

Uchitel tends to keep herself out of the headlines, though she has agreed to take part in various projects — HBO’s “Tiger,” for example — in recent years.

According to Men’s Health, Uchitel got married — to Matt Hahn in 2011 — and became a mom. Her daughter, Wyatt Lily Hahn, was born in 2012, according to the Daily Mail. In 2014, Uchitel and Hahn split.

Uchitel’s first husband Andy O’Grady was killed in the 9/11 attacks.

“20 years ago I lost the love of my life,” she captioned an Instagram post on September 11, 2021. She shared a few photos of O’Grady and one of herself holding a piece of paper with his picture, which became very well known in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

“Everyone wanted to know about Andy. And for that I am so thankful because I was so cared about when I couldn’t even bare to wake up everyday. It was the honor of my life to have been loved by James Andy O’Grady. I am thankful that because of that photo, more people know his name,” she wrote.

Uchitel is fairly active on social media and often shares photos to her Instagram account. And, as it turns out, the public may be hearing more from Uchitel soon. According to Page Six, Uchitel is working with agent David Vigliano to shop a tell-all book.

