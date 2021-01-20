Tiger Woods’ Mistress Dishes on Dating This Real Housewife’s Husband

Rachel Uchitel, a former mistress of Tiger Woods, recently revealed that she dated one of the husbands of a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

During the second part of HBO’s Tiger documentary, the Alaska native confessed she once dated Paul “PK” Kemsley, the husband of RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley. Uchitel, 45, divulged that she met the English businessman while working at Tao nightclub in New York City.

She described Kemsley as a “bottle service customer” and gushed over his “great personality,” according to the January 17 episode.

“Listen, he’s got a great personality. He broke me down,” Uchitel shared. “He was just a friend for a year and then I totally fell in love with him. I know it sounds crazy.”

“I fell head over heels and couldn’t get enough of him,” she added.

Uchitel, a former nightclub manager and journalist, noted that she had also been in the running for a role on The Real Housewives of New York City for season 12– but lost it to Leah McSweeney.

Kemsley Once Spent $130,000 on Uchitel for Her Birthday, According to Uchitel

In September 2020, Uchitel spilled more details about her relationship with Kemsley on an episode of the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.

She explained to the podcast host that Kemsley once spent $130,000 on her for her birthday.

“He was generous to me… He was always a very generous guy. I have him saved in my phone as my catcher,” Uchitel expressed. “He would always catch me before I would hit the ground.”

She added:

He would always be the person that sort of saved me from things, almost like a dad later on. He was a good guy to me, and he really was caring, but he became more like that instead of more as a boyfriend. And he really started to spin more out of control. I think he was having more problems at home figuring out his life. He was losing a lot of money. On my own birthday, he spent $80K at Tenjune in New York City just to celebrate my birthday and then sent me on some $50K trip to Thailand. I mean the guy was just spending money like nobody’s business and then filed for bankruptcy…

Uchitel Claims Her Ties to Woods Have Affected Her Ability to Find Work

According to the Los Angeles Times, Uchitel said she has struggled to overcome her past with Woods.

A former TV producer for Bloomberg News, Uchitel indicated to the newspaper that most news-related jobs consider her too scandalous to re-enter the field.

“I haven’t been able to get a real, normal, sustainable job for the last ten years,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I would love to go work in a newsroom again. I would love to do something normal again. They’ve told me flat out that I’m too scandalous.”

Uchitel added that she feels misunderstood at times, admitting she has “made some wrong turns.”

She told the newspaper that she does not want her mistakes to define her and will continue to strive to find her purpose in life.

“I’m not this person who is trying to sleep with married men and be scandalous or whatever,” she shared. “I’m just doing my best to be happy and figure out my purpose in life. And I think people are really hard on me.”

