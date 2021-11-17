Real Housewives Stars Get in Blowout Fight on Flight

Two stars of the Real Housewives franchise got into a huge fight while on a flight filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

The first episode of RHUGT started off with a massive blowout fight between RHONY’s Ramona Singer and RHOA’s Kenya Moore.

The whole thing was caught on episode one of RHUGT which aired earlier than expected on November 16, 2021, two days before the advertised release date.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Kenya Said Ramona’s Comments on the Flight Were ‘Unacceptable’

While the ladies were on a private jet to their 8-day getaway to Turks and Caicos Islands Kenya accused Ramona of flirting with men while she was still married to Mario.

“I was getting f***ing divorced bitch,” Ramona screamed at Kenya.

“Excuse me? Why are you calling me a bitch, what’s wrong with you?” Kenya replied. “That’s unacceptable. What you’re not going to do on this trip is call me a bitch. I don’t know how f***ed up you are in New York, but bitch we’re not going to do this.”

RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga ended up breaking up the fight and implored Ramona to apologize to Kenya for her remarks.

“I’m sorry, maybe I’m taking it wrong, and I apologize,” Ramona told Kenya.

Fans Are Calling Ramona’s Remarks to Kenya ‘Racist’

Ramona being racist and acting like a child #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/xUZ1XUf9Lu — Corey Gillis (@axxstin) November 17, 2021

In addition to being called a bitch during the fight with Ramona. The RHONY star also called Kenya “Porsha” who is a different Black star on RHOA. Porsha and Kenya also famously don’t get along.

“I don’t really know Kenya,” Ramona said on the show. “I only know Porsha. I haven’t really watched the show this season.”

Kenya gave Ramona some credit in her confessional and said, “I think it was an honest mistake … but she shouldn’t do it again.”

Ironically, people online predicted Ramona would do exactly that, “The funny thing is, I was looking at things online of all of us coming here,” Kyle Richards said. “And they were like, [Ramona’s] going to start calling Kenya ‘Porsha.’ I didn’t know what that meant and then today she did.”

After the episode aired fans were quick to point out how racist they thought her mislabeling Kenya was.

“Ramona calling Kenya Porsha is a bit… how can I say it… racist. It’s giving ‘all black people look the same’ vibes,” someone tweeted, according to The Sun. “Watching #RHUGT and is anyone surprised Ramona is racist already,” another wrote.

This is the second time Ramona has been wrapped up in a racism scandal in just the last few months. On November 4, 2021, Page Six reported that a production source claims Ramona said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show,” in regards to Eboni K. Williams. According to the outlet, Eboni filed a formal complaint and the RHONY reunion was halted while the investigation took place.

This incident and now the Kenya incident have brought fans to their breaking point and called for her to be fired.

“I hope #RHUGT is the final straw and @bravo and @andy finally fire Ramona. The time is long overdue,” someone tweeted according to The Sun. “If @BravoTV @BravoWWHL doesn’t fire Ramona for her racist behavior in the first 20 minutes of first episode they playing in our face and stan racism,” another wrote.

