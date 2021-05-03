WATCH: Fans Blast Ramona Singer After ‘Housewives All-Star’ TikTok

It’s turtle time!

On May 1, the cast of the upcoming “Real Housewives All-Stars” spinoff showed fans what they were up to by posting a TikTok video of them dancing on the beach. The stars danced to a remix of the song “Gas Pedal” by Sage The Gemini and performed a synchronized routine in the short video. However, there was one person who was pretty off-beat, and that was “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer.

While many found Singer’s moves to be quite hilarious, others decided to roast her on social media. “Omg some girl(Ramona) need serious dance basics 😱” one user wrote in Singer’s Instagram comments. Another wrote, “Ramona still can’t dance,” with another fan chiming in, “You dance like an old grandma.”

Many Bravo fans also took the video to Twitter, where they continued to put the star on blast. “No like seriously what in the awkward af hell is Ramona doing,” a fan tweeted on May 2. Another fan wrote, “Ramona is just sad in this! Her lack of dancing ability is so apparent. This whole video should be captioned ‘Desperate HWs’. Just sad.”

Singer’s Dance Moves Were Turned Into a Meme

After the TikTok was posted, many “Real Housewives” fans turned the video and Singer’s dance moves into an Instagram meme. One account, @how.meme.you, re-posted the video with the caption, “That one aunt who is always wine drunk.”

Another account, @Bravob****downunder, took a screenshot of Singer’s dancing and captioned it, “My daughter is the Melissa [Gorga] who made me dance in her TikTok video and it turns out I’m the Ramona.”

The New Spinoff Will Not Air on Bravo

While fans may be looking forward to seeing their favorite ‘wives on “Real Housewives All-Stars,” they won’t be able to turn on Bravo to watch it. Instead, the new spinoff will be airing on Peacock, which is NBC’s new streaming service, sometime this year.

The cast features RHONY’s Singer and Luann de Lesseps, RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, RHOA’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, and RHOBH’s Kyle Richards. According to E! News, the group filmed for eight days in a house in the Turks and Caicos.

One source told E! on April 26, “They will be filming everyone 24/7 Big Brother-style. They are there for eight days.” Another source also revealed to the publication that if fans respond well to the spinoff, it could become an annual series. “If this first series goes well, this concept could return every summer with a similar but evolving cast, like Bachelor in Paradise or The Challenge,” the insider said.

And, according to journalist Anthony Dominic, drama between the ladies has already gone down. On April 25, Dominic offered an inside scoop about what has been happening so far in the house.

“The Housewives have arrived at the house in Turks & Caicos,” Dominic wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’m told Ramona instantly ran to get the best bedroom and has pissed off the other women. She has already called Kenya a b***** and they haven’t even been there for an hour. Buckle up!!”

