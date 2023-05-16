Shannon Beador Talks Interactions With Ramona Singer: ‘She Finally Apologized’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador stated she received an apology from former “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Ramona Singer during the May 12 episode of her castmate Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.”

While speaking to Beador and her other guest Taylor Armstrong, Arroyave mentioned that she and Judge interviewed Singer for an April 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. The former RHOBH star, whose father is singer John Mellencamp, claimed that Singer “would not acknowledge [her] as a human being” during the interview, released on April 28. She also noted that the former RHONY star did not know the correct spelling or pronunciation of her maiden name. Beador then stated she had similar experiences with the 66-year-old and claimed that for “years, years, [Singer] didn’t know [her] name.” She also said Singer appeared to be unaware she has three children, Stella Beador, Adeline Beador, and Sophie Beador, who have been featured on RHOC. In addition, the Real for Real founder stated that the RHONY alum eventually apologized to her.

“[Singer] was like ‘Do you have kids?’ I would say ‘How’s [your daughter] Avery [Singer].’ ‘Do you have kids?’ She finally apologized and said ‘I’m sorry that I haven’t known your name,'” said Beador.

Ramona Singer Will Appear on ‘ The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5

Singer will appear on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 5, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.” According to Deadline, the upcoming Peacock series “was originally planned as a standalone spinoff,” known as “RHONY: Legacy,” which focused on past cast members.

During a December 2022 interview on producer, Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality With the King,” Singer stated that she was not interested in starring in the spinoff.

“I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ — how could it be really good? The people they are going to bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways, so now what are you going to call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?” asked the mother of one.

Singer addressed her “Reality With The King” comments on the April 2023 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, recorded before her involvement with “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” was announced. She stated that she regretted making the remarks.

“You know what, that wasn’t politically correct, my daughter would never say that. If she was there, she would have sent me to my room, so I take it back, it wasn’t a nice thing to say,” said Singer.

She clarified, however, that she believes her candidness makes her a compelling reality television personality.

“It wasn’t a polite thing to say, you can think things but don’t say it but that’s why I’m good TV. I’m unfiltered,” said the Bravo personality.

Ramona Singer Addressed Rumors About Her Behavior Toward Bravo Fans

Singer addressed rumors that she is rude to RHONY fans during a May 2023 interview on comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, “The Juicy Scoop.” She stated that she will be receptive toward her fans in public if they approach her politely.

“Basically when a fan comes over to me in a very unobtrusive way and they say ‘you know Ramona, I really like you on TV. My mother watches you all the time, I share it with her and you know, you are such a great person on TV. And I enjoyed it’ – say hello to me first, instead of ‘can I have a photo, can I have a photo,’” said Singer.

The reality television star also stated that while she appreciates her fans, she “enjoy[s] living [her] life separately” from RHONY.

“I do enjoy my fans, I do but at the right place, right time if they approach me correctly,” continued the Bravo star.