Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaks Bank Info Online

Ramona Singer mistakenly shared her personal bank information online, but some people aren’t buying that it was an “accident.”

The OG Real Housewives of New York star, 64, briefly posted a screenshot of her bank statement on Instagram, but it was quickly taken down, according to Page Six.

The wealthy reality star told the outlet that the screenshot was inadvertently posted after her phone went through an update process and that she had not meant to share her personal financial information with the world. She immediately deleted the post once she realized what happened.

But even with the quick delete, Singer’s transactions were screenshotted by quick-thinking social media followers.

Singer’s Transactions Included a Large AmEx Withdrawal & Payments From the Celebrity Greeting App Cameo

Not Ramona Singer posting her bank account on accident to her IG story. 😂 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/BuuObMfD2V — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) March 10, 2021

Singer’s leaked data revealed that the balance in her checking account was $367,483.70 as of February 22, 2021, per OK magazine.

Some of her larger transactions included a check withdrawal to American Express for an eye-popping $16,942.90, as well as a hefty $7,500 deposit from BEN Group Inc. On the lower end, Singer received $255.74 in payments from the celeb video app Cameo as well as $487.48 from Amazon Marketplace. Page Six noted that Singer currently has a book for sale on the online marketplace as well as a storefront for her line of skincare products.

Singer’s Cameo account currently offers personalized videos with the star at $125 a pop with a six-day turnaround. The paperback version of her 2015 book, Life on the Ramona Coaster, sells for $14.95 on Amazon.

It is unclear why Singer received such a hefty payment from BEN (Branded Entertainment Group), which is a Los Angeles-based product placement and influencer marketing company.

Some Followers Were Skeptical About Singer’s Showy Instagram Post

Singer has never been shy about showing her wealth. Her net worth — accumulated by her role as the creator of RMS Fashions, her Tru Renewal skincare line, her Ramona Singer Jewelry for the Home Shopping Network, and her high paid appearances on the Real Housewives of New York — is listed at $18 million– according to Celebrity Net Worth.

And this isn’t the first time she’s had a screenshot accident. In January, Singer accidentally posted a shot of her calculator app with the number 11,923.0769 on it. She later told curious fans that the number was for her accountant.

The star, who is currently living it up at the Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, received mixed feedback about her latest bank account faux pas. Some accused her of posting her six-figure checking account balance on purpose.

“Accidentally? Yeah ok!! Lol @ramonasinger never does anything by accident and why would she screenshot her bank account? I can’t,” one critic wrote on Twitter.

“She did this before too and loves to talk about being in the 1%. People truly that wealthy don’t brag about it. They don’t need to,” another person tweeted.

“Once is an accident, twice is intentional,” another tweeted. “Someone help auntie Ramona before her numbers fall into the wrong hands.”

