PHOTO: Ramona Singer Looks the ‘Best’ She’s Looked in New Miami Snap, Fans Say

Ramona Singer was in Miami for Art Basel, an art show that takes place annually. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star shared some photos on Instagram from her time in south Florida.

On December 3, 2022, Singer shared a picture of herself posting in a leopard dress. The sleeveless, knee-length frock featured a high neckline and a thigh-high slit. Singer wore her hair in a messy updo and accessorized her look with a gold wrist cuff, a watch, a black and gold belt, and a black clutch.

She captioned the post with three leopard emoji and nothing more. Singer posed in what appeared to be a hallway in front of a piece of art that was hanging on the wall next to her. She put one arm up and touched the doorframe and had her leg pushed through the slit in her dress. She was all smiles as someone snapped the pic.

Someone shared the photo on Reddit and fans posted their reactions to it, many of which were positive.

Singer Got Compliments From Some of Her RHONY Co-Stars

Singer’s post got the attention of a few of her RHONY co-stars, including Leah McSweeney her longtime friend Sonja Morgan.

“Unreal,” Morgan wrote, adding a string of fire emoji.

“I love your hair like this!!!” McSweeney added.

Singer’s daughter Avery even popped by to let her mom know she looked good.

“Definition of [fire],” Avery commented, adding three fire emoji.

Singer often shares photos on social media, but this one got particularly positive feedback. More than 300 Reddit users filled a thread about Singer’s photo.

“Damn I think this is the best she has ever looked (recent years),” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“The best she ever looked. But also the most Facetuned she ever looked so I don’t know,” someone else said.

“She looks AMAZING!!” a third Reddit user echoed.

Singer Has Made the Decision to Not Join ‘RHONY: Legacy’

After it was announced that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be completely recast for season 14 and a new show would be cast consisting of some RHONY OGs, rumors about who might be on the “Legacy” show quickly started circulating.

While many fans figured that Singer would likely be a part of the spinoff — since she’s the only RHONY star who was part of the show on a full-time basis for the first 13 seasons — she has decided not to participate, officially taking her name out of the running.

“I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time, she told Page Six in November 2022.

At BravoCon 2022, Cohen introduced the RHONY reboot cast and said that he and his team were going to start focusing on a cast for the “Legacy” group.

A source previously told Page Six that the network is considering several other RHONY stars to fill roles on “Legacy,’ including Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan.

