Real Housewife Says Ramona Singer ‘Tried to Blackmail’ Costar

On November 16, the streaming service, Peacock, made three episodes of the new series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” available to watch. The show follows Bravo stars Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, and Kyle Richards on their Turks and Caicos vacation. At the end of the first episode, viewers were treated to a preview of a future episode, which has not yet been aired.

The scene showed the Bravo stars enjoying dinner together, accompanied by Singer’s friend John and Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. John declared that he was pleasantly surprised that the “RHUGT” cast got along. Kenya Moore interrupted and suggested that a dramatic incident occurred while the women were on a yacht. Singer appeared irritated by Moore’s remark.

“Do we have to repeat stories? We’re all on such a good page right now. Do we have to talk about it right now?” said the “Real Housewives of New York City” star.

Moore ignored Singer and revealed that the Bravo stars discussed Singer and de Lesseps while on the yacht.

“They were talking about how Ramona tried to blackmail Luann,” revealed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star.

Singer immediately rebuffed the claims.

“Actually it’s not true and you’re wrong. I would never blackmail anyone, so why are you making up lies, Kenya?” asserted the 64-year-old.

Luann de Lesseps Claimed That Ramona Singer ‘Blackmailed’ Her in ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 5

In 2012, Us Weekly reported that Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps had a heated discussion regarding de Lesseps’ parenting style during “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 5, episode 2. In the episode, de Lesseps claimed that her co-star had “blackmailed” her regarding a party that her then-teenage son, Noel threw. According to the publication, “a young girl” became unconscious at the party outside of de Lesseps’ home.

“You threatened to tell people about Noel’s birthday party. How could you do that?” said de Lesseps.

The reality television star revealed that Noel and her daughter Victoria “overheard the [phone] conversation.”

“You said, ‘I will go there, I will tell everyone about your son’s party.’ You did … You threatened me, you blackmailed me,” asserted de Lesseps.

Singer refuted the accusations.

“Everyone knows what you are. Everyone knows you’re never home with your children. Everyone knows that you are out. Everyone knows. So how did I threaten? It’s out there already,” stated the mother-of-one.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About Filming ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

During a November 2021 interview on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Luann de Lesseps spoke about her experience filming “RHUGT.” She shared that she “was very trepidatious going in.”

“I was like okay I don’t know Kenya at all and apparently she can throw some shade and I didn’t know Kyle very well at all,” explained the 56-year-old.

Despite her initial concerns, de Lesseps revealed that she enjoyed filming the show.

“It was really cool to get to know women from all the different franchises. And you know, we kind of break the fourth wall in that we talk about what it’s like to be on our own franchises and that’s an interesting twist to the show in itself,” said the mother-of-two.

