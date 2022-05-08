Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother

Ramona Singer is a controversial figure on “The Real Housewives of New York City” so it comes as no surprise that a recent video she shared on her Instagram Story got a mixed reaction from fans, with many trashing or trolling the Bravo star.

The video, tagged at the Julius Michael Scarsdale Hair Salon, had the caption “Life takes us to places we need to be.” In the clip, Singer stood next to a woman and said to the camera, “I truly believe there is a force above us that brings our loved ones to us.” She added, “I’m at my hairdresser’s in Scarsdale and I meet this lovely woman Barbara who gave me a beautiful note about her son who passed away.”

She added that she was meant to be there to see Barbara and honor her son, adding, “God bless his soul forever and ever.” The woman chimed in that her son was Jewish. Singer then kissed Barbara on the cheek and said she would post the letter on Instagram. Barbara explained that Singer was her son’s favorite and “got so much pleasure” from her on RHONY which is why she wanted to thank the Bravo star. Here is the video:

Singer Posted a Photo of the Interaction & the Letter on Her Instagram

Singer posted the letter and a photo with Barbara on Instagram on May 5 and wrote in the caption, “A special young man had a tragic accident one year ago today & passed away on Mother’s Day. It was fate or perhaps Ben’s spirit that brought his mother and I together today.” She added:

Knowing I was coming to the hair salon she wrote a heart felt letter that brought me to tears as I read it. We hugged and cried together. I am sharing this letter in honor of Ben and his mother by her request. Sending you lots of love @blewkap.

Many Fans Slammed the RHONY Star & Accused Her of Being ‘Performative’

The video of the interaction was posted on Reddit where fans were quick to react to the clip and blast the RHONY star as “performative.” Many people also said they felt that their exchange was really “awkward” and made them cringe.

One person wrote, “The way she looks at the camera at the end like did you get all that??” Another added, “This is so performative I can’t.” One reply stated, “CANT. STOP. CRINGING.” One Redditor wrote, “My whole body just convulsed out of cringe.”

One person wrote, “My toes were curled throughout. She never fails to make me cringe and piss myself laughing at the exact same time. Sounds like that ladies son would have loved it though.” Someone pointed out that Singer didn’t respond when the woman wished her a Happy Mother’s Day. “That’s what got me too,” another agreed. “It would have been so easy to say ‘you too,’ even if she didn’t mean it … and come off at least somewhat human. She’s the literal worst!”

Someone commented, “Ramona is truly at a level of grand delusion that I’ve never seen before.” Another person wrote, “Ignores/Gets defensive with the grieving mother when she states that her son was Jewish.”

