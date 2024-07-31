Ramona Singer Deletes Post After Getting Called Out By RHONJ Star

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer is taking back her words. The reality star took to Instagram on July 26, all smiles in a selfie she shared with an update about her night in the caption.

“Have you ever gone out of your element? Well guess where I am now? Not Hamptons not Aspen not St Barts not NYC not Capri… I am in NJ 😂 having the best time! It’s not the place but the people you are with 💕,” Singer captioned her post.

Singer has since deleted her selfie post, but not before “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga took to the comment section to take up for her home state, writing, “Ummm I think NJ is fantastic.”

Melissa Gorga Believes Rumors Ramona Singer Hooked Up With Fellow Bravo Star

Although Singer deleted her post, the fan account CommentsByBravo shared a screenshot of her selfie and Gorga’s caption in a July 26 Instagram post.

Singer and Gorga go way back, having filmed together on the first season of the Peacock spinoff series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip”, which saw Housewives from all over the country unite for a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos.

Despite their friendship, Gorga opened up on her opinion about Singer’s private life during a July 28 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”. After Andy Cohen shared that the studio audience had asked his opinion about the rumors that Singer had previously hooked up with “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” star Jax Taylor, he turned the question on Gorga.

“I mean, I think I would believe that,” Gorga said, to cheers from the Clubhouse crowd. “Ramona, I have been out where she has been- Yes. I believe that that could be very true. Back in the day, Ramona gets hers, and with Jax I could see that. Totally.”

Taylor joined the Bravo family in January 2013 with the premiere of “Vanderpump Rules”, while Singer’s divorce from ex-husband Mario was completed in July 2014, although the timeline of their alleged hookup was not shared in the rumors.

Ramona Singer Reunited With Luann de Lesseps

A day after her since-deleted New Jersey selfie, Singer shared another photo to Instagram (that she didn’t delete) on July 27. The photo shows her standing arm-in-arm with her fellow RHONY alumna Luann de Lesseps. “Loving this photo of @countessluann and me. Isn’t it crazy how friendships can shift ?!?! 16 years [ago] when we started #rhony we weren’t close . Now we can be as thick as thieves 😂,” Singer wrote in the caption.

“I am off to a party at Luann’s in Sag Harbor. I will not give the location,” Singer said in a July 30 Instagram story (referencing the time she accidentally leaked Teresa Giudice’s wedding details on Instagram). Singer gave fans a look into de Lessep’s backyard party in the Hamptons in the rest of her story, showing the event was complete with a dance floor and live saxophone player making the rounds in addition to the DJ playing music all night.

