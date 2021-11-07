Ramona Singer’s Alleged Racist Comment Revealed, She Responds

The “Real Housewives of New York” reunion was canceled after the last season of the show put up dismal numbers when it came to the show’s ratings, according to Today.

Shortly after news broke that the reunion wasn’t happening, TMZ reported that “RHONY” star Eboni K. Williams made a “formal complaint,” accusing Ramona Singer of racism. A “third-party investigation” was launched to look into the claims, thus effectively ending the show right then and there.

While there were rumors that the reunion was simply going to be delayed — perhaps pending that investigation, a source told TMZ that “it was already a low-rated season so there were concerns about who would tune in 3 months later.”

On November 4, 2021, Page Six reported that a “production source” revealed the comment that Singer allegedly made. “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show,” Singer allegedly said, referring to Williams, according to the source.

Here’s what you need to know:

Singer Has Denied Making the Comment

In an exclusive statement given to Page Six, Singer denied ever making the aforementioned racist statement. “I never said that. It’s a terrible lie,” she told the outlet. “It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me,” she added.

According to Variety, Singer was indeed cleared after Bravo launched an internal investigation. The outlet reported that there was more than one complaint brought up against Singer, and several members of the cast and crew were interviewed.

The outlet also indicated that casting for a potential season 14 has not yet started, and the future of the franchise appears to be in limbo at present time. Singer has been on “RHONY” since its inception. There have been plenty of rumors that she will be back when the show starts up again, but nothing has been confirmed by Singer, Bravo, or executive producer Andy Cohen.

Singer Has Not Been Fired From the ‘Housewives’ Franchise

While her future on “RHONY” may be up in the air at this point in time, Singer is still very much a part of the “Housewives” franchise. In fact, she has been busy promoting the spinoff, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” alongside other stars, such as “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Melissa Gorga.

Singer filmed the show months ago, and it is set to premiere on November 18, 2021, on Peacock.

“Who’s ready for November 18th!!?” Singer captioned an Instagram photo with her “All Stars” co-stars on October 26, 2021. She was also on-hand for the release of the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” on October 19, 2021. “Last night celebrating the release of [Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” Singer captioned an Instagram pic alongside Gorga and Luann de Lesseps.

Meanwhile, a report from Page Six suggested that things aren’t exactly going great between Singer and Williams in the aftermath of the investigation. The outlet reported that Singer, de Lesseps, and Leah McSweeney “had a pact” to leave the book release event when Williams arrived. “They fled as soon as she walked in,” a source told the outlet.

