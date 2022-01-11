Fans Blast Ramona Singer for Posting Photo in ‘Bad Bridesmaid Dress’

Fans took aim at “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer’s dress in a recent gala photo.

Ramona posted a photo on January 9, 2022, in a red dress flanked by two girlfriends, also in red, at the Lady in Red Gala, unfortunately, the fans were not impressed with Ramona’s look and were not afraid to share their feelings.

Here’s everything we know:

Fans Thought Ramona’s Dress Looked Like It Came off the ‘Macys Sale Rack’ & Was ‘Not Flattering’

Most of the negative comments were centered around Ramona’s dress, but there were a few fans who also pointed out her jewelry and hair.

“Looks like a bad bridesmaid dress,” a fan wrote on the photos of the ladies.

“Yikes Ramona that dress looks like it came off a sale rack. Not your typical style. What happened?” a fan wrote.

“Cheesy dress…Macys sale rack??” a fan asked. “Poor Ramona is easy to spot! the one with the unimpressive jewelry! If you can call that ugly bracelet that she wears every single day,” someone else wrote.

“Red satin for SATAN,” another commenter wrote. “I love you Ramona, but red is not ur color,” a fan wrote.

“Really? Satan? Not flattering,” someone wrote. “Your too pretty for it.Too many ruffles Ramona!” another fan commented.

“Oh Jezz so tacky,” a fan wrote. “I was looking for my curtain,” someone else said.

“Oof what an outdated dress,” a fan wrote. “Ramona – if u just put a little wave/curl in your hair it wouldn’t look so ratty,” another fan said.

Fans Accused Ramona of Being ‘Tone Deaf’ for Not Wearing a Mask Amid the Rise in Omicron Cases

The gala was held at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. The charity, Louis Pope Life Foundation, is “dedicated to helping and improving the lives of the voiceless and vulnerable in our society- those who are disadvantaged, marginalized, or forgotten because of disabilities, socio-economic status, neglect, age, abuse, and other barriers,” according to the charity’s official website.

Fans were upset by the apparent lack of masks and/or social distancing being done at the event, especially considering the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

According to local Florida station, 12 News, “newly reported infections are shattering records with more than 69, 000 COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday,” the same day as the gala. They also reported hospitalizations are “up 70 percent,” statewide.

“It’s like Covid isn’t real,” a fan wrote. “Masks anyone??,” someone else wrote

“Super spreader,” another fan wrote. “Room full of people and no masks,” another fan commented on the post.

“No masks?? In complete denial as usual,” someone wrote. “Not one mask Ramona.. i hope you stay safe,” another fan commented.

“You do know there’s a pandemic happening, right??” one comment reads. “Tone deaf,” someone else wrote.

“Spread that Covid all over!” a fan wrote.

“ramona can u pls stop being so republican it hurts my soul,” another fan commented.

Ramona has been criticized in the past for ignoring COVID regulations, not wearing a mask, or gathering in large numbers.

“I don’t even care if you don’t wear a mask,” RHONY castmate Leah McSweeney told Ramona during part one of “The Real Housewives of New York City” reunion in September 2020. “I don’t even care about that. It was more about the total lack of empathy of how many people are suffering in this country and the world.”

READ NEXT: Fans Think Lisa Barlow Looks Unrecognizable in ‘Photoshopped’ Flashback Photo