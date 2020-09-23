RHONY Friend Claims Ramona Singer Talks Badly About Other Cast Members

In a September 23 Tweet, Real Housewives of New York friend Elyse Slaine claimed that Ramona Singer talks badly about her other cast members behind their backs.

In the Tweet, Slaine was replying to a sneak preview clip of the third part of the Real Housewives of New York reunion, in which they were talking negatively about Slaine. On Twitter, Slaine wrote, “More lies by Ramona. If I take a page from ‘Mean Girls’ and released a Burn Book about everything Ramona said about each cast member, especially Sonja and Luann… they would never defend her again. I would include everything she has said about her ’50 best friends.'”

During this past season of The Real Housewives of New York, Slaine and Singer had a falling out. Slaine was originally brought on as Singer’s friend, but by the end of the season, the two weren’t even speaking anymore. Currently, the two are still not friends with each other.

Singer Has Publicly Bashed Slaine

Although it’s unclear why exactly Slaine and Singer fell out, Singer has used her platform to talk negatively about Slaine. In early August 2020, Singer replied to comments from fans and bashed Slaine, and the screenshots were captured on the Instagram account @irealhousewives. In response to one fan, Singer wrote, “She betrayed me…all she wanted was fame at my expense not a friendship.”

Singer then replied to another fan, writing about Slaine, “the truth will come out eventually as it always does.” In a May 2020 interview with People Now, Singer also put Slaine on blast and said that she doesn’t “bring anything to the mix,” and that she “doesn’t fit in” with her fellow castmates.

Slaine Will Not Be Coming Back to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

In response to many of your inquires, the answer is no, I will not be returning to #RHONY. Thank you for the support, laughs, and friendship. I adore so many of you. I value you, and I am always available to chat. — ElyseSlaine (@SlaineElyse) September 20, 2020

Although Slaine just appeared as a “friend of” during this season of The Real Housewives of New York, she will not be coming back for another season. In a September 20 Tweet, Slaine wrote, “In response to many of your inquires, the answer is no, I will not be returning to #RHONY. Thank you for the support, laughs, and friendship. I adore so many of you. I value you, and I am always available to chat.” In response to one of the responses Slaine got on her Twitter post, she added, “I really don’t like the fighting. Viewers never got to see what caused our fallout, but it was pretty disgusting and disheartening.”

During a June 2020 interview with Heavy, Slaine again emphasized that she didn’t enjoy the fighting with the other women on the show. “There were aspects of it that I enjoyed, but I don’t like when they’re attacking one another,” Slaine said to Heavy at the time about her experience on the show. “I think that the ladies are all intelligent and funny and I think that they can be really entertaining to watch even if they were supportive of one another. I would sign up for that scenario, as opposed to tearing one another down.”

