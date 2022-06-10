Ramona Singer Ridiculed as ‘Disney Villain’ After ‘Terrifying’ Procedure

Ramona Singer was a recent target of the ridicule of Bravo fans on social media after she shared a video on her Instagram Stories showing off her new microbladed eyebrows. The “Real Housewives of New York City” star posted the video on June 7 and tagged celebrity microblader Karin, thanking her for the result.

In the video, Singer, 65, said, “I just got my eyebrows microbladed from this wonderful woman. Now I only have to do it once a year, so I’m ready for summer. You definitely have to use Karin. She’s the best.” However, Singer’s look went viral as fans commented on the result, namely on Twitter and in a thread on Reddit titled, “From Ramona‘s IG story today. Apparently she got her eyebrows done and was very excited about it.”

Here is the Instagram Story:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Quickly Tore Into Singer on Reddit

The Reddit thread with the still from Singer’s Instagram Story soon racked up the comments, with fans reacting to her eyebrows. “What in Brittany is this,” someone asked, referencing similarities with “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright’s eyebrows. Another replied, “It’s actually worse!!!!” The thread was also flooded with GIFs, with several people posting GIFs of the Grinch or Uncle Leo from Seinfeld. “She looks (like) Divine,” another person wrote.

“This cannot be real,” someone wrote. “She got her eyebrows done on purpose to look like a Botox mistake? When bad medical practice becomes fashion.” Another wrote that “the Instagram story is petrifying.” One person commented, “a trigger warning would be nice.” Someone else said, “This is amazing and just what I needed today. She looks even more insane than usual.”

Several people commented that Singer looked like a villain from a movie, with some references to Cruella de Vil. “This is horrifying,” one fan wrote. “I loveeeee this ! She looks like a Disney villain!!!” another said. “This is like a villain in a horror movie.” One person commented, “Omg I thought this photo was just a bad still from the story so I checked her story and good god it worse So. Much. Worse. How is it possible to think this looks good???”

Fans also commented on Singer tagging Karin in the post, with one person saying, “I (almost) feel bad for the person who did them who she tagged and mentions because whew! Who in their right mind would go to them?! Lol it’s terrifying.” Another agreed, “Someone did her diiiiirty.” One person pointed out, “Her eyebrows looked like this before she got them done. I swear her eyebrows already looked crazy when she announced Teresa’s wedding. My theory is she’s trying to pin the bad brow lift on microblading.”

Singer Recently Made Headlines for Leaking Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Details

Singer went viral in the Bravoverse another time recently after she accidentally leaked details of Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. On May 31, Singer shared a video on her Stories revealing that she got a “glamorous” wedding invitation. However, after flipping the video from her face to the invite, viewers could see the details of Giudice’s wedding, including the venue and date.

The RHONJ star addressed the leak at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, telling Entertainment Tonight that she called Singer right away and told her to delete her Story. “I called her and I’m like ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,’” she said. “And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do, what did I do?’ I said, ‘Just take it down,’ and that was it. She did.”

Giudice’s RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania later revealed on Jeff Lewis Live and Giudice had to send out new invites for her wedding. “I don’t know what she changed on them,” she revealed. “I didn’t see mine yet. I don’t know what’s being changed.” Catania’s reveal echoed Melissa Gorga’s comments to Entertainment Tonight. “That was crazy,” Gorga said about the leak. “[Giudice] had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details!”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother