Ramona Singer Bids Farewell to RHONY

Just days after the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” was announced at BravoCon 2022, OG star Ramona Singer posted her farewell to the series.

In March 2022, Variety confirmed that Bravo would be rebooting RHONY, casting all new women for the show’s 14th season.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Cohen said at the time.

“There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions,” he added

Seven months later, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield were officially announced as the new crew to hold apples. And while Cohen has promised some sort of spinoff show with some old RHONY favorites, the transition is something that many people are dreading. Saying goodbye to the RHONY that viewers have come to love hasn’t been easy — and fans aren’t the only ones bidding the original show farewell.

Singer Shared the Original RHONY Trailer on Instagram

On October 18, 2022, Singer shared a post to her Instagram feed.

“End of an era,” she captioned the post, adding a few hashtags including “#iconicwomen.”

Several people commented on Singer’s post, many saying that they will miss RHONY as it used to be and many others saying that they won’t watch the new cast.

“NOOOOO…there’s no RHONY without Ramona, Lu, Sonja, and Dorinda,” one person wrote.

“Nothing will ever compare to the RHONY OG’s,” someone else added.

“I WILL NOT BE WATCHING THE NEW SEASON!!!!! Absolutely refuse!!” a third Instagram user said.

Singer Previously Shared Her Thoughts on the ‘Legacy’ Show

While at BravoCon, executive producer Andy Cohen admitted that the “Legacy” cast of RHONY had not inked deals with any women just yet — but he said that he believes fans will be happy with the outcome overall.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen told People magazine at BravoCon.

“But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans,” he added.

As for whether or not Singer will be part of the new series, well, she isn’t ruling it out.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said on the October 19, 2022, episode of the “Reality with the King” podcast. “But I also feel like the ‘Legacy,’ how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways,” she continued.

“So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?” she added.

