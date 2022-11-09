Ramona Singer Shares Throwback Pic With Bethenny Frankel

Ramona Singer is reminiscing on old turtle times.

On November 8, the “Real Housewives of New York” star shared a throwback photo with Bethenny Frankel on Instagram. In the picture, the two are sharing a drink with big, neon-colored curly straws poking out of the cup. Frankel is wearing pair of bright yellow glasses, and Singer looks like she’s whispering something in her pal’s ear.

“The fun times 🍎 #rhony,” Singer wrote in the caption of the photo.

In the comments section of the post, Frankel wrote back to her former costar, and also promoted her new “Real Housewives” themed podcast, called “Rewives,” premiering on Nov. 14 with IHeartRadio.

“I mean you have to listen to #rewives TH or ur ears will be ringing,” Frankel wrote. “I discuss #crabcake gate & how u never let drama kill the party… spoiler alert….”

Singer’s Instagram post comes off of the recent “Real Housewives of New York” season 14 casting announcement. In March 2022, Andy Cohen revealed to Variety that RHONY would be getting a reboot and splitting into two shows: one featuring an entirely new group of women, and one featuring the “legacy” cast members, like Singer and Luann de Lesseps. Cohen announced the new cast at BravoCon 2022, but has yet to announce which ‘wives will be back for the “legacy” show.

Ramona Singer Doesn’t Want the New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Asking Her for Advice

While speaking to Page Six in an interview published on Nov. 4, Singer revealed that she’s not looking to help out the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” too much–but they can hire her as a consultant!

“I have no idea about the new cast,” Singer told Page Six. “I don’t even know who they are yet. I love Bravo. I just hope they are as good as Luann [de Lesseps] , Sonja [Morgan] and I were, you know just as good as the original cast.”

The outlet then asked Singer if the new ladies should watch old RHONY episodes to get the hang of being on the show, to which Singer disapproved.

“That would be the worst thing in the world to do,” Singer said. “People will know that you are faking it. On reality TV if you are watching our moves just be yourself. So I am not giving them advice. I don’t even know them.”

The “Real Housewives of New York” star also added, “If they want they can hire me as a consultant. Hire me as a consultant and then I will show you exactly what to do so you can be an icon like me.”

Andy Cohen Said That the New Spinoffs Are the ‘Best of All Possible Worlds for RHONY Fans’

At BravoCon 2022, Cohen spilled more about the new “Real Housewives of New York” spinoff shows, and explained why he thinks it’s the best solution for the fans.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen told People at the time.

The Bravo exec continued, “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

