Fans Blast Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards & Melissa Gorga for ‘Cringe’ Instagram Snap

Fans are coming in hard for three “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” stars, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards & Melissa Gorga for a recent Instagram photo.

On January 2, 2022, Ramona shared a photo of the three women, all wearing red, from what appears to be during their time filming the housewives spin-off show. Fans were not happy with what they saw and made sure to let them know.

Here’s everything we know:

Fans Slammed the RHUGT Stars for ‘Trying Too Hard’ & Looking ‘Old’

The photo of the girls appears to be from the RHUGT episode 2 when the ladies attended Cynthia Bailey’s “Bailey Q” where they are required to “wear red or get read.”

Fans found lots of issues with the photo including the posing, the outfits, and even the women’s faces.

“Kyle always trying so hard, a fan wrote. “look at her face. Lol,” a fan replied to the comment.

Another fan wrote, “Ramona is always cringy.” Another fan simply wrote, “cringe.”

“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” another fan commented. “Old girls gone wild,” another wrote.

“When you order Charlies angels on wish.com,” someone else joked, including a laughing emoji.

“Worst photo! Over them all posing all the time,” another fan wrote.

“oh brother….you women should grow up…disappointed in you Ramona…snap out of it…” a fan wrote.

A fan pointed out how small their clothes are, “shopped in the preteen baby clothes box.” Another fan wrote, “Ramona and Melissa look like their wearing their daughters outfits LOL.”

Another fan accused the women of editing the photo, “Photoshopped to death …” and another mentioned Melissa’s overuse of plastic surgery writing, “Can Melissa fit another filler in her face?”

Someone wrote about the show itself, saying RHUGT was “like a bunch of sloppy chihuahuas.”

Not all the fans thought the photo was bad. Many chimed in with comments like “gorgeous” and “beautiful” to show their support for the women.

“The girls always know how to cheer eachother up. Love this!” another fan wrote. “Looking outstanding ladies,” another fan wrote.

“This was the best tv of 2021,” another fan wrote of the RHUGT show.

Teddi Mellencamp Blasted Ramona for Calling Her Gina Kirschenheiter at Andy’s Baby Shower

Fans aren’t the only ones blasting Ramona.

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Teddi Mellencamp also took aim at the RHONY star on the December 3, 2021, episode of Teddi and RHOC’s Tamra Judge’s new podcast, Two T’s In A Pod.

“I can say I enjoy watching Ramona on television because it’s outside of me knowing her,” Teddi said. “When I met her at Andy’s baby shower, one, she kept calling me Gina [Kirschenheiter]. And she even did an Instagram Live, and she’s like, ‘I’m with Gina from O.C.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s Teddi.’”

Teddi explained that even after correcting her, Ramona continued to call her Gina.

“She wouldn’t fix herself,” Teddi said. “I didn’t mind that she was calling me Gina. I was more like, if you make that mistake normally, you’re like, ‘Oh sorry, I should learn your actual name.’”

This isn’t the first time Ramona has called people by the wrong name. On RHUGT Ramona called Kenya Moore, Porsha multiple times.

“She has no self-awareness whatsoever. She just says whatever. She doesn’t care,” Tamra said on the podcast. “Ramona is just … she’s different. I’ve never met anyone like her.”

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Luann De Lesseps’ Ex Tom D’agostino for Engagement & Lookalike Ring