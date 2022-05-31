Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaks Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Details

Ramona Singer took to her Instagram Stories on May 31, 2022, to share the “most exotic, glamorous wedding invitation” that she’s “ever received.”

The “Real Housewives of New York” star started off the video recording herself but then flipped the camera around to film the wedding invitation. However, it seems as though Singer didn’t realize that by sharing a video of the invitation, anyone who watched her Stories would learn all of the details of the wedding.

The bigger problem was that the wedding invite was for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ upcoming nuptials, which the world now knows will be held on August 6, 2022. Although the video was deleted straight away, Bravo fan account “Best of Bravo” was able to grab a recording and posted a clip of it to the account’s feed.

As for why Singer received an invited to a RHONJ wedding, she and Giudice developed a closer friendship while filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season one together.

Heavy has reached out to reps for both Giudice and Singer but has yet to hear back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice & Ruelas Will Tie the Knot at Park Chateau Estate

In Singer’s now-deleted video, she holds up a wedding invitation that can be clearly read. Teresa and Luis’ names appear toward the top.

“This is a lucite invitation that was presented on top of this gift box,” Singer said as she held the invitation over the accompanying gift box.

According to the wedding invitation, Teresa and Luis will exchange vows at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The popular venue hosts dozens of weddings each year.

“This elegant wedding venue allows its visitors to step into the pages of a classic French Novel by embracing the gorgeous architecture of the time and capturing the essence of romance,” an excerpt from the venue’s website reads.

Other details on the invitation include the date and time of the event, as well as a wedding website complete with a password for wedding guests to use and check on additional wedding information. Some fans who used the password claim to have accessed additional information about the Giudice-Ruelas wedding. However, after about 30 minutes or so, the password appeared to have been changed.

Social Media Users Ripped Singer for Her Instagram Mistake

It didn’t take long for the video that Singer posted to circulate on social media and Reddit users have started a thread to comment on Singer’s mistake.

“Ramona just straight up doxxed an entire wedding in the span of 13 seconds. That’s an impressive f*** up, even for Ramona,” one person commented on the thread.

“Tre is going to LOSE HER S*** like we have never seen before,” someone else said, adding the popcorn emoji.

“Imagine if they have to change the whole venue because of Ramona. I’m sure Kenya will pull through for Tre if that happens,” a third comment read.

“I’m losing it. This is soooo Ramona. I’M SAWRY, OKAY?!” a fourth person added.

Singer has returned to social media since the mistake but has not made mention of it at all. Instead, she posted a video about hosting a girls night.

