‘Real Housewives’ Star Takes Back Critical Comments: ‘I Spoke Without Thinking’

A “Real Housewives” star is taking back some negative comments that she previously made about the direction that Bravo decided to go in when it came to the future of the New York franchise.

Ramona Singer, who was on RHONY from seasons 1 through 13, wasn’t too thrilled that the network decided to revamp the show, casting all new women for season 14 and doing what was being called “RHONY: Legacy” as a sort of spinoff with some of the women who were previously on the series.

In an interview with Carlos King on his October 19, 2022, podcast, Singer said, “I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they’re going to bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway. So now, what are you gonna call it? ‘The Loser Show’? ‘The Loser Legacy’?”

Singer is now rethinking those comments.

“That was unfiltered and I spoke without thinking. Nothing Bravo does is a loser. Bravo has been very good to me and this is a brilliant idea,” Singer told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap following news that she’s been casted on the RHONY version of “Ultimate Girls Trip.” “Our best ratings were when we went on these trips to Morocco, or St. Thomas– wherever we went. So this is gonna be great,” she added.

Ramona Singer Is Looking Forward to a Week in St. Barts With Her Friends

Singer’s name wasn’t initially thrown around much when it came to who would make up the cast of “RHONY: Legacy,” but she is part of the newly announced “Ultimate Girls Trip,” which will mark her second time appearing on the spinoff.

On an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen actually said it was Luann de Lesseps’ idea to do an “Ultimate Girls Trip” season over the idea of “Legacy.”

“We were negotiating with them to shoot ‘RHONY: Legacy’ as kind of another version of them in the city and really what came out was, for better or for worse, I was talking to Luann during negotiations and she was like, ‘Can’t we go away on a trip together?’” Cohen explained on May 16, 2023.

The cast includes Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

Singer is all for it.

“It’s going to be so, so iconic,” she said on her Instagram Stories after the news was announced.

“We are going to shoot in St. Barts. It probably won’t air until next year, but it’s going to be fabulous,” she told Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. “Doing a whole show again for three months, 20 episodes, is too daunting for me. But now, just to go on a fabulous trip for one week, it’s like the perfect thing — it’s fabulous. I thought it was a brilliant idea,” she added.

Ramona Singer Is Already Stirring the Pot

The newly formed cast hasn’t even started filming yet and Singer is already causing some drama. During a chat with Page Six, Singer said that she forgot who Kristen Taekman was.

“I just genuinely forgot who she was,” Singer’s daughter Avery Singer said during the interview.

“Well, everyone did,” Ramona Singer agreed. She went on to wonder, “Why don’t we have Aviva? Why do we have Kristen?” referring to Aviva Drescher who appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of RHONY. Taekman appeared in a full-time role on seasons 6 and 7.

Taekman responded on her Instagram Stories.

“Huh. You didn’t seem to forget me when you invited me to @averysinger launch party back in Feb!?” she wrote, adding, “You also seemed to ‘know who I was’ when you attended my Hamptons event in 2019? Just sayin’.”

Bravo hasn’t shared a timeline for “RHONY: Legacy, Ultimate Girls Trip.”

