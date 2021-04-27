Ramona Singer Gives Explicit Update on Relationship With Ex-Husband Mario

Ramona Singer and Mario Singer were once the golden couple on “The Real Housewives of New York City.” But as many fans know, the romance didn’t last. The couple – who wed in 1992 and renewed their vows in 2010 on season three – split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016 after Mario Singer was unfaithful.

The two still co-parent their almost 26-year-old daughter Avery Singer. Mario Singer first reemerged on RHONY last season while seeing Singer out at a bar. When COVID-19 hit the world, the Singers quickly reunited and became a temporary family again. The three spent quarantine together at Mario Singer’s home in Florida. The newest season of RHONY returns May 4 and kicks off with Singer returning to the city and many of her friends and fans wondering if her relationship with her ex turned romantic.

The Singers remain close because of their daughter, but the RHONY star assures fans that the two are strictly platonic. “I’m not attracted to him sexually anymore,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 27. “Oh, s**t! I shouldn’t say that.”

She added, “I mean, I love Mario. We’re very close friends. He gives me some advice, I give him advice. He welcomed me into his home for three months … so, we have a great friendship, but that train left, you know?”

Singer Spilled if She’s Seeing Any Other Men

The ladies of RHONY have never been ones to shy away from the NYC dating scene. Last season opened with Singer crying at a bar, because she wanted a man to love. She admitted that she has spent the last few years, “dating and skating,” but that took a backseat during the pandemic.

“I dated but it didn’t work out,” she shared with ET. “I met a man the summer before corona, and during corona we met, but I just realized he wasn’t for me. He had a temper. Yeah, whatever. You know, you don’t get to know someone until you get to know them.”

Singer added that while she would still “want” a man, she doesn’t “need” a man. “I’m at a stage in my life, I want a man, I don’t need a man,” she told ET. “I don’t need a man to pay me rent, I don’t need a man to give me a child. I don’t need a man that say I’ve divorced, give me money. I got it all.”

She continued saying, “I have great friends, and I just want a man to be with who I really care about and cares about me. It’s very difficult if you’re already successful in so many ways, because now I’m looking for the hedonistic thing, you know what I mean? So I’m not going to just be with a guy just to be with a guy just because he has a few bucks and he looks good. No, he has to have it all otherwise I’m not doing it. Forget it.”

Singer Has Opened up About Her Difficult Divorce

As many RHONY fans might remember, Singer’s divorce played out onscreen, and she was not initially forthcoming. Shortly after the news came out about her ex’s infidelity and their separation, the RHONY season 6 reunion took place. Singer notoriously refused to answer any questions, but that quickly changed with the release of her book.

“It started to feel like Mario was more interested in going to parties than hanging out with our married friends,” Singer wrote in her 2015 book, Life on the Ramona Coaster. “Looking back, these things all seem like obvious red flags, but at the time I let it all go because I thought, ‘What’s the harm if my husband is happy?’ That was my biggest mistake.”

She added, “I felt his behavior had become unacceptable so I decided to go to our Southampton house by myself for the weekend to get some space. When I came home, I remember Mario told me he thought he needed to move out for a while. For the first time I considered the possibility that there might be another woman and I asked him straight out if there was. He told me no and I believed him. After that, he gave me a letter in which he explained how unhappy he had been. I tried to understand where this was coming from because I felt that we had been happy all summer.”

Singer also opened up about finding out that her ex was unfaithful. “I remember walking along Park Avenue with one of my good friends, before going to therapy one day [in October 2013], and she said to me, ‘I hate to be the one to tell you this, but I think you need to know,’ she paused and then said slowly, ‘I think Mario has been seeing another woman.’”

She confronted him about the situation during a therapy session. “He looked like a deer in headlights,” Singer shared. “’Just admit you were talking to a girl. Just admit it,’ I shouted. He snapped out of it and got defensive, ‘Yes, I was. Do you want to know what else I do with her besides talk?’”

READ NEXT: UPDATE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Filming