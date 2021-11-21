PHOTO: Ramona Singer Goes Maskless at Broadway Musical

On November 17, Bravo star Ramona Singer was in attendance of the Broadway show, “Diana, the Musical,” inspired by Diana, Princess of Wales, as reported by Page Six. According to the publication, Singer exhibited behavior that was frowned on in the Longacre Theatre. An insider revealed to the publication before the production began the reality television personality, who had front row seats, “placed her drink on the stage.” Page Six reported that an usher informed the Bravo star that putting her beverage there was prohibited. The source claimed that Singer momentarily removed her drink.

Page Six also reported that Singer was ignoring rules that Broadway theaters have put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The publication noted that while “Broadway requires all theatergoers to wear masks inside,” Singer was spotted without one. A gossip columnist named Rob Shuter took a snap that showed the reality television star neglecting to have a face cover. Shuter stated he saw Singer “rolling her eyes” prior to covering her face with a mask. He also shared that unlike many of the show’s audience members who kept their masks on while drinking their beverages with a straw, Singer decided to forgo using a straw and chose to take off her face covering whenever she took a drink.

Social Media Users Responded to the Picture of Ramona Singer at the Musical

Rob Shuter uploaded the photo of Singer at “Diana, the Musical” on his Instagram account, Naughty Gossip.

“​​This sums up @ramonasinger – the only person in the theatre too important to wear a mask!” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few social media users flocked to comment on the picture.

“Who does Ramona think she is ? they should just thrown her out of there,” wrote one commenter.

“She seriously needs to start being held accountable for her obnoxious behavior…. Ahem, bravo??” added another.

“Not surprised by her obnoxious behavior. Some things never change,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Page Six reported that Singer’s representative responded to the claims made against Singer and asserted the Bravo star “adhered to all of the theater rules.”

“Ramona only took off her mask when she took a sip of her drink, which was allowed. Numerous attendees had their drinks on the stage 30 minutes prior to the play starting, and once the announcement was made that drinks were not allowed on the ledge of the stage, everyone immediately removed,” stated the rep.



Dorinda Medley Spoke About Ramona Singer Going to a Party in July 2020

In July 2020, former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley took to Twitter to reveal that Singer went to a party in the Hamptons where there was an attendee who was positive for COVID-19.

“Anyone that attended Joe Farrell’s packed Hamptons party last week should get tested ASAP including @ramonasinger. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Top Fund-Raising Official for Trump Campaign, Tests Positive for Coronavirus,” read the tweet.

During a July 2020 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” a fan asked Medley if “Ramona was mad that you called her out for attending the same Hamptons party that Donald Trump Jr.’s COVID-positive girlfriend attended?” Medley revealed that she had “no idea” whether Singer was upset with her about the tweet.

“It’s about being responsible and like you know Governor Cuomo says we just have to do all we can together collectively, consistently, you know, we can’t be hiding and pretending, we know, we have to be actively doing every day or we’re just going to be in this COVID soup for the rest of our lives,” said Medley.

