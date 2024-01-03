Luann de Lesseps Reacts to Ramona Singer’s Confusing New Year’s Post

Ramona Singer’s Happy New Year post did not land well.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star was called out by fans — and her ex-costar Luann de Lesseps — after she posed for a questionable photo as part of a New Year’s greeting to fans.

The photo, which featured Singer playfully posing in front of indigenous artwork, came two months after Variety reported that Singer was axed from BravoCon 2023 amid a racism controversy. Singer has repeatedly denied using racial slurs, per Vanity Fair.

Luann de Lesseps Questioned Ramona Singer’s Self-Awareness

On January 1, 2024, Singer, 67, posted a photo taken during a holiday trip to Beaver Creek, Colorado. In the photo, the former Bravo star posed standing on the raised hearth of a large stone fireplace with a painting of a Native American man hanging above it. Singer wore white go-go boots as she posed for the snap. “Wishing you all a blessed & happy new year!! 2024,” she captioned the photo.

Several commenters debated the photo in a Reddit thread, with many questioning Singer’s placement alongside the artwork featured in the shot.

One commenter described Singer’s pose alongside the indigenous artwork as “tasteless and tone deaf.” Others questioned why it mattered if she posed with the painting in view.

“‘I’m native and the first thing I noticed was that super stereotypical painting thats probably done by some white dude,” one Redditor wrote. “That art is extremely stereotypical and most likely isn’t painted by an indigenous person…. Its also weird that she chose that specific place with that picture to post,” another added.

“Context is everything,” another commenter explained. “This is a woman who has over and over shown and told us how she treats/sees minorities. She was literally fired after making racist comments. It feels/looks performative. …Standing on a fireplace like that is just not a natural way to take a photo (she could have taken a picture in front of the Christmas tree) so to me it seems like she is intentionally wanting that painting in her picture.”

Singer’s former co-star directly called her out for the controversial pose. “Have you no self-awareness😮,” commented RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps.

“You know it’s bad when Luann De Lesseps is calling you out for not having self-awareness lmao,” another fan wrote.

Ramona Singer Once Called Out Luann de Lesseps’ Lack of Self-Awareness

Lack of self-awareness has been an ongoing thing for the former RHONY cast. In 2019, Singer talked about de Lesseps’ lack of self-awareness during a cast trip to Miami. “Luann is in her reality of her cabaret and getting out of rehab and trying to redo her life… So you’ll see when we go to Miami all the girls are not quite happy with Luann,” Singer told People Now.

Singer also claimed de Lesseps brushed off her cast mates as jealous. “She just doesn’t quite always get it,” Singer added. “She was in a place where she became like ‘I am the countess’ and she started acting very haughty and more aloof. … When we were filming we were all kind of like ‘Get over yourself, Lu,”

Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan also talked about how de Lesseps changed after she became a cabaret star. “Well, we feel like the minions and she treats us like fans,” Morgan once cracked to BravoTV.com. “But she doesn’t see it!”

“There’s a complete lack of self-awareness,” Medley added. “It’s almost as if it’s not about her, if it doesn’t involve her and the focus is not on her, she doesn’t really have an interest.”

At the time, the RHONY stars said de Lesseps was living in a fantasy world.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene