Would ‘RHONY’ Succeed Without Ramona Singer? OG Housewife Weighs in

Following a less than stellar season, the “Real Housewives of New York” is on a hiatus of sorts, with no definitive plans to film another season. The news comes on the heels of the decision not to film a reunion special for one reason or another, and now, the show’s future seems a bit up in the air.

“We are kind of on pause at this moment. We have a lot of casting happening and we’re looking at every option. We are working on it. I love New York. We all love New York,” executive producer Andy Cohen told Michael Rapaport on “The Wendy Williams Show” back in November 2021.

Over the past couple of months, there have been all kinds of rumors about who will be fired from the franchise, who will be asked to return, and whether or not anyone who previously left will be brought back. Ramona Singer has been a big part of those rumors, some suggesting that she’s absolutely not returning, and others that she will be one of the only “Housewives of New York” to return.

And while nothing has apparently been set in stone, there’s one person who thinks that Singer will absolutely be back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jill Zarin Doesn’t Think That ‘RHONY’ Will Succeed Without Singer

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, former “RHONY” star Jill Zarin said that she thinks that Singer will absolutely be returning to the show.

“Listen, I don’t think they could do it without Ramona. They need Ramona. They need Luann [de Lesseps] and I think they need me,’ Zarin told the outlet. Although she hasn’t been formally asked back to the series, she told the outlet that she’s open to the idea.

In October 2021, Singer did an interview with Entertainment Tonight in which she sounded fairly confident about her future on the show.

“To me, I always say, you’re good at what you do if you love what you do. And I loved doing the show at Peacock, [‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’], and even during COVID I loved doing [‘RHONY’]. We had some ups and downs, but actually, I loved it,” she told the outlet.

“We need to definitely add some people. Listen, five people is not enough,” she said. “We need two or three more,” she added.

There Have Been Rumors That Singer & Sonja Morgan Will Be the Only 2 ‘RHONY’ Cast Members Returning to the Franchise

It’s unknown what is being talked about behind-the-scenes, but there was a rumor back in October 2021 that suggested that Singer and Sonja Morgan would be the only two “Housewives” returning for a subsequent season.

The same story suggested that Luann de Lesseps and Zarin would be brought back, both in “friend” roles.

A quick look around at fan accounts on Instagram or on the Real Housewives subreddit and you will probably see a lot of fans hoping that Singer doesn’t return to the franchise in the future.

Of course, nothing has been set in stone just yet, but it seems as though there will undoubtedly be some kind of cast shake-up if and when “RHONY” starts filming again. Will it be in 2022? Possibly. Will the ladies of New York take an entire year off of filming? Well, that also sounds possible.

