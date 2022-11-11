OG RHONY Star Has ‘No Idea’ Who the Ladies on the Reboot Are

Andy Cohen decided to reboot the “Real Housewives of New York” cast after its last season, which had unusually low ratings and no reunion after the finale.

At BravoCon 2022, Cohen officially revealed the new cast, which consists of Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. Fans had mixed reactions to the new women who will take over for season 13. And, evidently, at least one of the OG RHONY stars also has some concerns about the newest apple holders.

While fans will have to wait several more months to see the new ladies in action, there are some people who seem a bit skeptical amid the drastic change. One of those people is OG star Ramona Singer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Singer Is Hoping the new RHONY Stars Bring Their Own Flair to the Show

In an interview with Page Six, Singer explained that she’s not familiar with the new RHONY stars, but said that she really hopes that they make the show their own.

“I have no idea about the new cast. I don’t even know who they are yet,” she told Page Six, “I love Bravo. I just hope they are as good as Luann [de Lesseps] , Sonja [Morgan] and I were, you know just as good as the original cast,” she added.

Singer told the outlet that she hopes the new cast members don’t watch reruns of the show for inspiration.

“That would be the worst thing in the world to do. People will know that you are faking it. On reality TV if you are watching our moves just be yourself. So I am not giving them advice. I don’t even know them,” she stated.

Meanwhile, former RHONY star Jill Zarin appears excited for the new cast.

“You guys are going to have the time of your lives,” she told the ladies on “Watch What Happens Live.” “Good luck,” she added.

Singer’s Time on Reality Television May Not Be Over

Reality with The King – Ramona Singer talks RHONY Legacy with Carlos King Follow and listen to Reality with The King wherever you get your podcasts! link.chtbl.com/yxsyQ6Us Follow Carlos on Social Media: twitter.com/thecarlosking_ instagram.com/thecarlosking_ Follow Ramona on Social Media: twitter.com/ramonasinger instagram.com/ramonasinger 2022-10-17T17:44:36Z

Although RHONY as fans know it is about to change drastically, there may still be a place for Singer on Bravo.

In addition to the rebooted cast, Cohen has every intention of working up a “Legacy” show that will feature women from previous seasons of RHONY. Although the cast details have yet to be ironed out, it’s entirely possible that Singer could be part of that group — that is, if she accepts a potential offer.

Singer hasn’t seemed too thrilled about the “Legacy” show, even referring to it as the “loser” show in a recent interview.

“I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ … how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways,” she said on the “Reality With the King” podcast.

“So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?” she added, trying to get her point across.

No word on whether or not production has even talked to Singer about appearing on the “Legacy” show.

