‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Officially Done With the Franchise

A controversial “Real Housewives of New York” star who has been around since the franchise began will not be a part of the new “Legacy” series.

In March 2022, Variety confirmed that executives decided to completely reboot RHONY, giving the franchise an entirely new cast for its 14th season. Since fans have already built relationships with the existing cast, Andy Cohen revealed that a spinoff of sorts, temporarily named “RHONY: Legacy” was also in the works.

At BravoCon 2022, Cohen gave a bit of an update on the two shows. Not only was the new RHONY cast introduced to the world, but Cohen also confirmed that the casting for “Legacy” would be getting under way.

There has been all kinds of chatter about which ladies might make up the new cast and it looks like some deals are getting close to being made — and there’s one star who won’t be part of the cast.

Ramona Singer Said She Doesn’t Want to Do the Show

Ramona Singer has told Page Six that she won’t be a part of “RHONY: Legacy.”

“I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time,” she told the outlet.

A source previously told Page Six that Bravo is hoping to bring back some OGs for the new series, including Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan.

The source revealed that Singer hadn’t “made the cut” for the new program, which could premiere sometime in 2023.

However, following that report, a rep for Singer told Heavy that it’s quite possible that his client would be on the show. “Nothing is official yet. No formal offers have been made yet to anyone,” the rep said. Heavy has reached out to a publicist for RHONY as well.

Singer has been a staple on RHONY since the show’s inception. Some fans love her, others hate her, and many love to hate her. Over the years, Singer has had some very memorable television moments and while she is a polarizing character on the franchise, a show of the same format without her will undoubtedly look very different.

If you’re wondering who else could be cast on “RHONY: Legacy,” Vulture has put together a solid list of “Real Housewives of New York” stars past who could be getting a call from Cohen to return to the small screen.

Singer Bid Farewell to RHONY After the New Cast Was Confirmed at BravoCon 2022

Singer shared a farewell to the original RHONY, which she starred on full-time for all 13 seasons past.

“End of an era,” she captioned a video clip of some of the RHONY OGs.

Meanwhile, Cohen has been determined to deliver so that the fans can still enjoy the RHONY OGs. “I want this to succeed. It’s too important to too many people,” he told People magazine at BravoCon 2022.

On the October 19, 2022, episode of the “Reality with the King” podcast, Singer shared her thoughts on potentially moving forward with the new show.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she said. “But I also feel like the ‘Legacy,’ how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways,” she added.

